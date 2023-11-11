Sir Billy Connolly on Parkinson’s: Every day is stranger and more different

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Billy Connolly on Parkinson’s: Every day is stranger and more different

By Press Association
Sir Billy Connolly was diagnosed 10 years ago with Parkinson’s (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir Billy Connolly was diagnosed 10 years ago with Parkinson’s (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir Billy Connolly has said the progression of his Parkinson’s disease has made every passing day “stranger and more different”.

The comedian and actor, 80, was diagnosed 10 years ago with the condition and announced his retirement from live performances in 2018.

He has become a keen artist after taking up drawing while in Canada in 2007.

Sir Billy told Saturday’s edition of The Times: “Art has made my life magical at a time when I thought it would be unbearable.

“My disease creeps up on me every day it gets stranger and more different.

“I don’t know how I would have coped without drawing.

“It’s taken me out of the scene and put me somewhere else, where I can survey it from a different angle.”

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sir Billy Connolly, pictured, after being knighted (John Stillwell/PA)

According to the NHS, Parkinson’s is a progressive condition that causes the involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement and muscles becoming stiff and inflexible.

Affectionately known as The Big Yin, Sir Billy said he wanted to be remembered as “a good laugh and being a force for good”.

His knighthood was for services to entertainment and charity.

Sir Billy also told the newspaper that the world of comedy has changed.

He said: “I don’t like the politically correct world, and I’m fed up with comedians who are social workers telling us what we can and can’t talk about.

“It’s an irritating and dangerous thing to take people’s freedom away.

“One of the founding stones of democracy is to be free to speak your mind.”

Last week, Sir Billy unveiled his latest sculptures, which are made of polished stainless steel, and are inspired by travel and his love of music.