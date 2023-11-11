Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome sixth child

Gordon Ramsay has announced that he has become a father for a sixth time.

The TV chef, 57, and 49-year-old cookery book author Tana Ramsay have been married for more than two decades.

They are also parents to Megan, Matilda “Tilly”, twins Jack and Holly and Oscar.

In a Saturday Instagram post, Ramsay wrote: “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

The chef, who was born on November 8 1966, also shared images of himself kissing the baby as well as Tana in hospital.

Ramsay received congratulations from Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, TV chef James Martin, Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness and Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden.

Football manager and former player Frank Lampard wrote: “Congratulations mate!”