Cat Deeley kicks off her stint hosting This Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Cat Deeley kicks off her stint hosting This Morning

By Press Association
Cat Deeley is hosting This Morning. (Ian West/PA)
Cat Deeley is hosting This Morning. (Ian West/PA)

Cat Deeley is hosting This Morning for three days this week after the departure of Holly Willoughby.

The 47-year-old Emmy-nominated presenter, who has previous experience hosting programmes that have seen the departure of their main presenter, is sharing the ITV show’s sofa with Rylan Clark on Monday and Tuesday.

Deeley will then be co-presenting with Craig Doyle on Wednesday.

Willoughby departed as the main host of the daytime programme in October after 14 years in the role.

The 42-year-old presenter and Deeley, both former models, rose to fame on children’s TV including presenting music programme CD:UK on ITV.

Deeley presented ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes and the BBC’s Fame Academy before hosting American competition show So You Think You Can Dance for more than a decade, while Willoughby began hosting Dancing On Ice in 2006.

It is unclear whether Deeley will appear as a This Morning host in the future. Her temporary stint comes as presenter Josie Gibson is rumoured to be entering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

At the weekend, Deeley told Clark’s BBC Radio 2 show: “Can you believe it? They’ve let us loose.

“I mean, who in their right mind… I don’t know who’s in charge, clearly no one.”

Clark, who has previously presented This Morning, joked that he and Deeley could be “the two that put that final nail in the coffin” of the long-running morning programme, which has had a turbulent year.

Deeley said: “I like to think it’s care in the community or something like, they’re just looking after us… like they’re teetering on the brink of like going downhill from here (so they thought) ‘let’s just get them on’.”

DEELEY, Donnelly AND MCPARTLIN
Cat Deeley with Ant and Dec on SMTV Live (Peter Jordan/PA)

Clark also joked that they will be playing Wonkey Donkey, a competition from ITV children’s programme SMTV Live, which was presented by Deeley with Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Deeley – who is married to Patrick Kielty, currently a host of Irish chat show The Late Late Show – has sat in for Clark on Radio 2.

She has also presented other shows at the station, including a stint before Claudia Winkleman took over from Graham Norton.

This Morning hit the headlines in May when Willoughby’s former co-host Phillip Schofield left the show after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague.

ITV said it was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020, and chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said there will be an external review.

The daytime programme has faced increased scrutiny as employees past and present raised “claims of toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment” with MPs.

Dame Carolyn told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in August: “We are absolutely committed to enabling people to raise any issues or complaints they may have about working at ITV.”

The broadcaster updated its policy on work relationships in October.