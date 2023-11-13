I’m A Celeb campmate Nigel Farage ‘used to dealing with snakes’ in Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m A Celeb campmate Nigel Farage ‘used to dealing with snakes’ in Westminster

By Press Association
I’m A Celeb campmate Nigel Farage ‘used to dealing with snakes’ in Westminster (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nigel Farage said he is sure he will be able to survive the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle because he is “used to dealing with snakes and other horrible reptiles” – both in the European Parliament in Brussels and at Westminster.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader said he has been training for the ITV reality show for the past five days by abstaining from tea, coffee and alcohol.

Farage also confirmed he is “not a big fan of heights” after surviving a plane crash in 2010, adding: “I know that the ground does hurt quite a lot.”

The GB News presenter said in a video for the channel: “So the speculation is over, I am going into the jungle, but it’s okay because I am used to dealing with snakes and other horrible reptiles both in Brussels and here in Westminster – I’m sure I’ll be able to survive.”

The 59-year-old continued: “They’ve asked me every year since 2016 to go in the jungle I always thought it’s not the right time for me to do it.

“But I can’t do it next year because we’ve got a general election, we’ve American presidential elections, so this year I am kind of free in a way to do it.

“You know the (Brexit) referendum was a long time ago, there are a lot of young people who don’t know who I am, don’t know what I stand for.

“This is my big chance to reach a really big audience of young people, which I think will be good for me and really good for GB News as well. That’s one reason for doing it.”

Farage said the second reason is because for more than 40 years he has “lived by the clock” working in financial markets, in the European Parliament, as a radio and TV broadcaster – “I’ve lived on news, numbers, information,” he said.

“To go away from all of that for several weeks is one really big challenge, to confront things that are obviously frightening, to have to deal with them and come through them is a really good challenge,” he added.