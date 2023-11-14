Two more complainants have come forward with Russell Brand allegations, BBC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Two more complainants have come forward with Russell Brand allegations, BBC says

By Press Association
Two further complainants have come forward to the BBC since it launched a review into Russell Brand’s behaviour, the corporation has said (PA)
Two more complainants have come forward to the BBC since it launched a review into Russell Brand’s behaviour, the corporation has said.

It comes after four women alleged in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches that the comedian and TV and radio presenter sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand allegations
Brand has strongly denied the allegations (PA)

In the programme, which aired on Channel 4 on September 16, one woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship when she was 16 and another alleged she was raped at his Los Angeles home in 2012.

Brand, who worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes from 2006 to 2008, has strongly denied the allegations.

The nature of the latest allegations is not specified in an update on the BBC’s review into Brand’s conduct.

A total of five complaints have now been made directly to the BBC, the update added.

The update says the complaints include “allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, including urinating in bottles in a BBC studio; alleged
inappropriate use of BBC cars and further allegations of conduct in and around the studio falling below the standards expected of someone engaged by the BBC”.

They include two individuals who raised complaints and concerns between 2006 and 2008, when Brand was employed at the corporation, and again after he left the BBC.

Russell Brand
The BBC previously said it would be conducting a review of claims Brand flashed a woman before laughing about it on his radio show (PA)

The complaints also include an allegation of misconduct in LA in 2008.

The BBC previously said it would be conducting a review of claims Brand flashed a woman before laughing about it on his radio show.

The incident allegedly happened when the woman was working in the same building as the corporation’s office in the US city.

The report update says the investigation is “in no way complete” but “it would appear that no disciplinary action was taken against Russell Brand during his engagement with the BBC in 2006-8 prior to his departure from the BBC”.

Brand’s use of BBC cars was called into question after The Times reported a woman’s claims that the Get Him To The Greek actor used the broadcaster’s car service to pick her up from school when she was 16 so she could visit his home.

The update said: “Due to the passage of time the BBC’s records of car bookings are no longer available.

“This means that we have not been able to identify the precise details of this or any records or details of specific journeys or bookings made for Russell Brand.

“We have spoken to a number of individuals who either had knowledge of the BBC car arrangements at the time, or who drove vehicles for the BBC at or around the time.

“No one we have spoken to so far recalls driving Russell Brand at the time. Our investigations are continuing.”

Representatives for Brand have been contacted for comment.