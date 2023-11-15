Janey Godley ‘happy’ that scan shows her incurable cancer is ‘at bay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Janey Godley ‘happy’ that scan shows her incurable cancer is ‘at bay’

By Press Association
Comedian Janey Godley has given an update on her terminal cancer diagnosis (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish comedian Janey Godley has said that she is “happy” to have received “another clear scan” signalling that her cancer is “at bay”.

In November 2021 the 62-year-old revealed she was in hospital being treated for ovarian cancer and would be unable to go through with her tour dates.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, the comedian spoke about her current treatment plan which is helping to prolong her life with “terminal and incurable” cancer.

In the clip, she said: “I’ve got the news I’ve been dreading, but waiting for, and the scan results have came back and they’re clear, which means that I do still have terminal and incurable ovarian cancer, but the treatment that I’m on, the maintenance treatment, is keeping it at bay just now.

“Doesn’t mean I’ve got the all clear, doesn’t mean the cancer is gone, it means that the treatment is still working.

“I’ve got something that’s treatable, but not curable.

“But I’ve got another clear scan so that’s three month more. I live like an electricity bill, in quarterly increments.

“So I’m happy.”

She added: “So that means that I can’t wait to do the tour at the end of January and beginning of February.

“I’m going all through England doing the Not Dead Yet tour because I’m not dead yet.

Aye Write book festival – Glasgow
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon chairs an event with comedian Janey Godley at the Aye Write book festival at the Royal Concert Hall (Robert Perry/PA)

“So thank you everybody for your lovely words, here’s to the next three monthly scan.

“But all your support and all your love has lifted me up. Thank you. Thank you.”

Godley will begin her Not Dead Yet comedy tour early next year, travelling up and down the country to cities and towns including Bristol, Epsom, Norwich and Milton Keynes.

This year the comedian became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the 2023 Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

The comedian had found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of former Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic.

She featured in Scottish Government coronavirus adverts but they were pulled after offensive tweets by her came to light following an investigation by the Daily Beast website.