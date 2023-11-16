Applications open for filmmaking course in honour of Sir Sean Connery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Applications open for filmmaking course in honour of Sir Sean Connery

By Press Association
The Sean Connery Talent Lab is a newly established arm of the Sean Connery Foundation (NFTS/PA)
The Sean Connery Talent Lab is a newly established arm of the Sean Connery Foundation (NFTS/PA)

A film school is expanding in Scotland with support from a foundation that honours acting legend Sir Sean Connery.

The National Film and Television School (NFTS) has opened applications for a training programme for 30 emerging filmmakers in Edinburgh.

The programme has been set up through the Sean Connery Talent Lab – a newly established arm of the Sean Connery Foundation.

The training course will begin in April and aims to provide a platform for upcoming Scottish filmmakers, with 70% of fees underwritten by the foundation.

The 12-month programme will take on 30 filmmakers in five roles within the industry – writing/directing, producing, cinematography, editing, and production designers.

It will offer them the chance to bring their own short films into fruition, with the support of BBC Film.

Located in Leith, the participants will be split into six teams with a budget of £25,000 each and access to the best equipment and training facilities provided by NFTS.

The course will be part-time, allowing participants to continue other work and professional commitments.

After completing the course, participants will receive an NFTS diploma in filmmaking.

Their films will be submitted for UK and international film festivals and will premiere at a prestigious showcase event, with industry figures from across Scotland, the UK and beyond invited to attend.

Stephane Connery, chairman of the Sean Connery Foundation and stepson of the late actor, said: “From the inception of the Sean Connery Foundation, our vision has been to expand access to the film and TV industry for talented Scots who may never have dreamt they could access the film industry, especially those who have faced challenges or deprivation.

“As a life-long learner himself, and someone driven by a commitment to hard work and excellence, Sir Sean would be gratified that we have partnered with the NFTS, a world-renowned film school, to bring this extraordinary training programme to Edinburgh, the city of his birth.

“We believe this is just the beginning of an exciting journey together.”

The Man Who Would be King special screening – Edinburgh
The Sean Connery Foundation was set up in the James Bond legend’s name (Danny Lawson/PA)

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, Sir Sean’s son Jason Connery said: “As a director and actor, I know the difference world-class training combined with a network of support can make in terms of building confidence and opening up opportunity.

“I couldn’t be happier that through this programme, we are bringing both to Scotland.

“Dad always believed that education was a vital investment for anyone to achieve their full potential, and so supporting a programme that will enable emerging Scottish filmmakers to realise their own unique vision and hone their particular talent within a collaborative environment, with a view to benefiting the wider Scottish film industry, is a dream come true.”

Sir Sean, best known for his portrayal of 007 in the James Bond films, died in October 2020, aged 90.

Applications for the Sean Connery Talent Lab are open until midnight on January 29, and more information can be found at nfts.co.uk/sean-connery-talent-lab.