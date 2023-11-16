Andy Murray and Iain Stirling among guests joining Mary Berry for festive show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Andy Murray and Iain Stirling among guests joining Mary Berry for festive show

By Press Association
Mary Berry. Sir Andy Murray and his grandmother Shirley (Rumpus Media/Mark Mainz )
Mary Berry. Sir Andy Murray and his grandmother Shirley (Rumpus Media/Mark Mainz )

Scottish celebrities Sir Andy Murray, Emeli Sande and Iain Stirling will be joining Dame Mary Berry for a special festive programme, BBC Factual has announced.

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas will see the 88-year-old cookery writer and former Great British Bake Off judge travel to her mother’s homeland of Scotland to whip up some seasonal dishes.

Former world number one tennis player Sir Andy, 36, will cook a rice dish called kedgeree with Dame Mary and his grandmother, Shirley, as they discuss how they like to spend their Christmas Day.

Brit Award winner Sande, 36, will join Dame Mary at her winter retreat to bake a classic Buche de Noel before a performance by Christmas carollers in the snow.

Elsewhere in the programme, comedian and voice of Love Island, Stirling, 35, will herd reindeer before making a cheese fondue with the acclaimed cookery writer.

Speaking on whether he was nervous to cook alongside Dame Mary, Sir Andy said: “I’d say it was right up there with receiving serve at match point on Centre Court.

“But actually she made me feel really relaxed and I think we managed to pull off something pretty good in the kitchen at Cromlix.”

Singer Sande said it was “lovely to meet and cook” with Dame Mary and called her a “legend”.

Dame Mary Berry
Emeli Sande and Dame Mary Berry (Mark Mainz/ Rumpus Media)

Discussing the experience, Stirling said: “Not many people can say they celebrated Christmas by making a cheese fondue with Dame Mary Berry on a reindeer farm, but I am lucky enough to be able to say exactly that.”

Speaking about the programme, Dame Mary added: “Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat, my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me.

“The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family, and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist.”

Last year on BBC One, Dame Mary was joined by This Morning presenter Rylan Clark and chefs Monica Galetti and Angela Hartnett for a special that promised to be the “definitive guide” to a Christmas feast.

Mary’s Highland Christmas is an hour-long programme that will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.