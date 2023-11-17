Princess of Wales opens Children In Need broadcast with special message

The Princess of Wales has said the projects supported by Children In Need are “vital” as she opened the BBC broadcast on Friday.

The live BBC appeal show – which raises money to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people around the UK – saw Mel Giedroyc return to host alongside Ade Adepitan, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and new edition Lenny Rush.

Kicking off the show on Friday evening with a special message, Kate said: “Hello everyone. I’m delighted that Children In Need have invited me to open this evening’s show.

💫Introducing the 2023 BBC Children in Need presenter team 💫 Returning presenters @AdeAdepitan, Mel Giedroyc, @JasonManford, @IAmChrisRamsey and @AlexScott will, this year, be joined on stage by the super-talented @mrlennyrush 🙌 BBC Children in Need will be live on @BBCOne… pic.twitter.com/lURjQkHaWk — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) October 18, 2023

“Tonight is all about helping to support, champion and empower all children to be the very best they can be, which is crucial for their future health and happiness.

“Our relationships, surroundings and experiences during the earliest years lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives.

“Yet, sadly, we know that for too many people, stressful and traumatic situations in early childhood can cause harm and it can take many years to overcome.”

Kate said nurturing every childhood is “vital” when describing why projects supported by Children In Need “are so important”.

“They help the very youngest, most vulnerable members of our society feel safe, secure and loved in these important, formative years, so that they can enjoy their childhoods now, and grow to reach their potential and thrive in the world in later life,” she said.

An absolutely UNBELIEVABLE total raised by Vernon through his Ultra Ultra Marathon Challenge with @BBCRadio2 🤯 We love the Bolton Wanderer 💛@BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer | #ChildreninNeed pic.twitter.com/ZneKsEt6Wr — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023

Kate also wished the “best of luck” to those taking part in challenges in aid of Children In Need.

The live show also featured an appearance from BBC Two broadcaster Vernon Kay, after he completed an ultra-marathon challenge in aid of the charity.

He said “Wow, speechless”, after learning his challenge had raised £5,067,847.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock performed during the Children In Need broadcast (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock also performed her solo single My Love.

The singer, 32, who used young dancers from the Aim Sky High company, spoke about recently visiting a Children In Need project.

“It was amazing, just a really inspiring day,” she said.