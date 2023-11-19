Russell Brand ‘interviewed under caution’ by Met Police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Brand ‘interviewed under caution’ by Met Police

By Press Association
Russell Brand (Ian West/PA)
Russell Brand (Ian West/PA)

Russell Brand has been interviewed under caution by the Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexual offences, it has been reported.

In September, the 48-year-old comedian was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

A man, understood to be Brand, was questioned by detectives at a police station in south London on November 16, the Times reported on Sunday.

Get him to the Greek premiere – Dublin
Russell Brand has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches (Niall Carson/PA)

Scotland Yard said a man had been interviewed but did not confirm his identity.

A statement given to the PA news agency said: “A man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on Thursday November 16 2023.

“He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Inquiries continue.”

Following the Channel 4 Dispatches episode, the force encouraged potential victims to come forward amid the sexual assault allegations, which were said to have taken place during the height of Brand’s fame when he was working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

Brand has strongly denied the allegations, which include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

The force said it had since received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.

Earlier this month, the BBC said two more complainants had come forward since it launched a review into the behaviour of Brand, who worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes from 2006 to 2008.

The broadcaster said a total of five complaints had now been made directly to the BBC, one of which included “allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, including urinating in bottles in a BBC studio”.

Representatives for Brand have been approached for comment.