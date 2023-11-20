Sarah, Duchess of York co-hosts This Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sarah, Duchess of York co-hosts This Morning

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York (/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York (/PA)

Sarah, Duchess of York described herself as the “fluff” as she joined This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as co-host.

The former member of the royal family also guest edited the ITV1 show and in the opening moments the programme’s chef Marcus Bean appeared to catch her eye.

As he previewed a pasta dish he was due to cook, Sarah told him “you’re very good looking”, then added “I meant the carbonara”.

Before the programme’s opening credits were broadcast, Sarah appeared behind the scenes and said: “I’m joining the family as co-host – fluff – alongside Alison and Dermot.

“And as guest editor for the day I’ve been working with the brilliant team behind the scenes to bring you some of the topics I’m most passionate about.”

Royal wedding
Sarah, Duchess of York co-hosted This Morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Her first task was to go through stories in the newspapers with her co-hosts and guest Gyles Brandreth, and the discussion turned to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The duchess was quizzed about whether she had been approached to appear in the programme, and replied “every single year”.

But when asked by O’Leary what Christmas dinners were like when the Queen hosted her family at Sandringham, she replied: “Beans on toast, Gyles over to you.”