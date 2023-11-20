Fred Sirieix criticises Nigel Farage’s Brexit poster on I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fred Sirieix criticises Nigel Farage’s Brexit poster on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Nigel Farage is among the celebrities in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (ITV/PA)
Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix have clashed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as they got into a heated debate about Brexit.

During Monday’s episode, tensions rose as First Dates host Sirieix described a poster used by the Ukip party leader during the 2016 campaign as “shameful”.

As they discussed politics, French TV star Sirieix asked: “What’s the benefit of Brexit then? If you are an average person from Britain, what’s the benefit?”

Fred Sirieix
Fred Sirieix (Ian West/PA)

Farage replied: “To know that we’re independent, we stand on our own two feet in the world.”

Recalling a poster which showed a long queue of migrants under the slogan Breaking Point, Sirieix added: “The thing is the intolerance that came because Brexit was about immigration, I remember your poster.

“I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel. Shameful.”

Sirieix added that he felt it was about “demonising migrants”, to which Farage replied: “In your view it was, but it wasn’t.”

In the Bush Telegraph, the former politician turned GB News presenter said: “I knew it wouldn’t take long, I knew politics would rear its head as indeed it did. And Fred feels very strongly about it.”

As the debate continued, other campmates left them to wash up their dishes, with food critic Grace Dent telling Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard: “Brexit was his entire idea. It’s his specialist subject. Fred’s not going to change his mind on anything.”

In the Bush Telegraph Sirieix said: “Nigel Farage is in the jungle with me so we’re bound to have this conversation but at the end of the day nothing is going to change, Nigel believes what he believes, I believe what I believe. It was only a matter of time.”

Farage also made a jab at former prime minister Boris Johnson after This Morning presenter Josie Gibson asked what he was personally like.

He replied: “Entertaining in small doses. (He’s) surprisingly introverted. You see this big act, fluffing the hair – surprising.”

Asked if the former prime minister was “a fumbler in real life”, he added: “I think he’s one of the most disorganised human beings that possibly ever lived.

“The whole thing’s bloody chaos. Shambles.”

Elsewhere, Farage tucked into a pizza topped with four different animal penises, as he took on his first bushtucker trial.

He teamed up with YouTuber Nella Rose for the Jungle Pizzeria task, winning nine of ten stars for their efforts.

Among the various other unappetising toppings Farage ate were camel and sheep udder, cow and goat feet and blended bull’s tongue.

As Rose tried not to vomit while tasting dishes that included giant mealworms and fly pupae, Farage offered her words of encouragement.

For his last meal, Farage had to eat a slice with a sheep, pig, bull and crocodile penis – which secured him his fifth and final gold star.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.