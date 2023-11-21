Top Gear timeline: What happened after the departure of Jeremy Clarkson?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top Gear timeline: What happened after the departure of Jeremy Clarkson?

By Press Association
(l to r) Chris Harris, Matt Le Blanc and Rory Reid, who all appeared in Top Gear (Philip Toscano/PA)
Following Jeremy Clarkson’s departure, Top Gear has undergone various revamps before the BBC announced it would pause the show for the “foreseeable future”.

The long-standing motoring show, which began under a new format in 2002, has seen big changes to its presenting line-up since 2015.

Here is a round-up of big moments in the show’s history:

– 2015

– March 10: BBC says Clarkson has been suspended after a “fracas” with a producer on the show.

– March 25: Then director-general of the BBC Lord Tony Hall says the corporation will not renew Clarkson’s contract following an investigation. This event would then bring the resignation of Richard Hammond and James May.

Top Gear film in Downing Street – London
Former presenters of the BBC’s Top Gear show (l to r) Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– June 16: Chris Evans is announced as part of the Top Gear presenting line-up.

– 2016

– February: Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc is confirmed as co-host to join radio DJ Evans.

– March 14: The BBC “sincerely apologises” for Top Gear filming near The Cenotaph in London, saying that the war memorial was not intended to be featured and will not appear in the programme.

– July 4: Chris Evans steps down, saying he gave it his “best shot” but “standing aside is the single best thing I can now do to help” the show move forward.

– 2018

– May 31: LeBlanc will leave Top Gear after the next series, BBC Studios announces.

New hosts of Top Gear
Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris (David Parry/PA)

– October 22: Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness and former England cricket player Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff confirmed as presenters as they join motoring journalist and racing driver Chris Harris.

– 2022

– December 13: Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff is taken to hospital after an accident at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey while filming the show.

– 2023

– March 23: BBC Studios conclude an investigation into Flintoff’s accident, saying “it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time”.

– October 13: BBC Studios, which does not use licence fee income, confirms it has reached a financial settlement with Flintoff. The agreement was reportedly worth £9 million.