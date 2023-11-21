Money For Something: Dire Straits frontman to auction 120 guitars for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Money For Something: Dire Straits frontman to auction 120 guitars for charity

By Press Association
Mark Knopfler is best known as the singer and guitarist in Dire Straits (Yui Mok/PA)
Mark Knopfler is best known as the singer and guitarist in Dire Straits (Yui Mok/PA)

Dire Straits star Mark Knopfler will auction more than 120 of his guitars and amps, saying it is time for his “old friends” to have “new adventures with new owners”.

The frontman of the British rock band will auction instruments that span his 50-year career, with 25% of the proceeds going to charity.

The collection, to be sold at auction house Christie’s, includes guitars he used to write, record and perform his compositions for Dire Straits, which include the hits Brothers In Arms, Romeo And Juliet and Money For Nothing, as well as numerous solo albums and soundtracks for films such as Local Hero.

Also included in the collection are guitars made by Gibson, Fender and Martin alongside custom-built models by Rudy Pensa and John Suhr, and bespoke examples crafted by luthiers from across the globe.

Some 25% of the total hammer price will be divided equally and donated to The British Red Cross, Tusk and Brave Hearts of the North East.

Knopfler, who was born in Glasgow but grew up in Blyth, in Northumberland, said: “Wherever I go I’m still crossing streets to look at guitars in the windows of music shops. I’ve done that since I was a little kid.

“I’ve lived with this love affair for over 60 years. That has meant a passion for all kinds of guitars: the impossible dreams and plenty of the less expensive ones, too. As a career in music made it possible for me to realise some of those dreams, guitars of all shapes and sizes began to appear.

“It’s time to take some of these treasured six-string companions out of their cases and leave them in the care of Christie’s to allow them to have new adventures with new owners.

“You can be sure I’ll be sad to see them go but we’ve had wonderful times together and I can’t play them all. To you fellow players, enthusiasts and collectors, I wish you many good times with these old friends of mine.”

Among the collection is a 1959 Gibson Les Paul guitar which is estimated to fetch between £300,000 and £500,000.

The auction will take place at Christie’s in London on January 31 2024.