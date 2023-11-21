TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles dies following brain tumour diagnosis

TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, her children have announced.

A statement shared to her Instagram by her children Molly and Tedd said their “incredible mother” died on Monday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove.

It read: “In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.

“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies.

“In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.”