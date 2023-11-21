E.T. mechanical head among rare film memorabilia to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
E.T. mechanical head among rare film memorabilia to go under the hammer

By Press Association
(Julien’s Auctions/PA)
(Julien’s Auctions/PA)

An E.T. mechanical head and a special robe worn by Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films are among a collection of memorabilia to go under the hammer next month.

The four-day Hollywood Legends sale by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies will also feature props, costumes and models from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Batman and Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Running in December in Los Angeles, the first two days will celebrate Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens from blockbuster films from the 1950s to modern classics.

A special robe worn by Albus Dumbledore (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

One of the star lots is an original animatronic head which featured throughout Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.

The piece, created by special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi, is expected to fetch an estimated 800,000 to 1,000,000 dollars (£653,000 to £797,000).

The sale will also feature the B-9 Robot from 1960s sci-fi series Lost In Space, which could go for an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 dollars (£239,000 to £398,000).

An original robe worn by the late Richard Harris when he starred as Albus Dumbledore in 2002’s Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets has an estimated price tag of 50,000 to 70,000 dollars (£39,000 to £55,000) while his gold-tone glasses could fetch 10,000 to 20,000 dollars (£8,000 to £16,000).

A newly restored Batman costume worn by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns is also among the top items for sale, with an estimated price tag of 50,000 to 70,000 dollars (£40,000 to £55,000).

Batman costume (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Also on offer will be a collection of unseen paintings by Burton including an original work featuring Batman’s nemesis, titled The Joker Steals Christmas, which has an estimate of 60,000 to 80,000 dollars (£48,000 to £64,000).

Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “We are excited to announce the first two days of our Hollywood Legends auction event curated with our esteemed partner TCM that encompasses an incredible array of marquee items from the worlds of sci-fi, contemporary, classic and blockbuster franchises representing some of the biggest and most popular films and television shows of all time.

“These iconic collectibles associated with pop culture phenomena and phrases – from ‘Danger, Will Robinson’ to ‘E.T. phone home’ to ‘Avengers, Assemble!’ – are a once-in-a-lifetime auction opportunity for fans, pop culture enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of Hollywood history.”

Major lots to feature on days three and four of the auction will be announced in due course.

The Hollywood Legends auction will run from December 14 to 17.