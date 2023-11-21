Annabel Giles dies after brain tumour diagnosis: What is a glioblastoma?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Annabel Giles dies after brain tumour diagnosis: What is a glioblastoma?

By Press Association
TV presenter Annabel Giles (Julie Holder/ITV)
TV presenter Annabel Giles (Julie Holder/ITV)

TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died after being diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma.

There are many types of brain tumour and they can be classed as low or high grade.

Here, we answer questions about brain cancer.

– How many people are diagnosed with brain tumours each year?

According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,300 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumour cases in the UK every year – or 34 every day on average.

– What are the survival and mortality rates?

Survival rates are difficult to predict because brain tumours are not the most common form of cancer and there are many different types.

But according to nhs.uk, around 15 out of every 100 people with a cancerous brain tumour will survive for 10 years or more after being diagnosed.

CRUK figures show that there are around 5,500 brain, other CNS and intracranial tumour deaths in the UK every year.

But brain cancer survival in England is highest for people diagnosed while aged under 40.

– What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms include headaches, seizures, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, mental or behavioural changes, such as memory problems or changes in personality, progressive weakness or paralysis on one side of the body and vision or speech problems, according to nhs.uk.

– Are there different types?

There are many types of brain tumour – usually named after the cell they develop from or the part of the brain they start in.

There are 130 different types of brain tumour.

The most common in adults is called glioblastoma multiforme.

– What is a glioblastoma?

Glioblastomas are a type of glioma – a brain tumour that develops from a group of brain cells called glial cells.

Glioblastomas are grade four brain tumours and sometimes called glioblastoma multiforme, GBM, GBM4 or a grade four astrocytoma.

According to the Brain Tumour Charity they are fast-growing, have thread-like tendrils that extend into other parts of the brain, are likely to spread within the brain and may come back.

They make up about 78% of malignant brain tumours in adults in the UK and around 3,000 people a year are diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

– What about the grades?

Brain tumours are graded from one to four, according to their behaviour, such as the speed at which they grow and how likely they are to spread.

Grades one and two are classed as “low grade” and grades three and four are “high grade”.

High-grade brain tumours are fast-growing and more likely to spread to other parts of the brain. They may come back even if intensively treated.

– What are the treatment options?

Treatments range on a variety of factors including the type of tumour, where it is in the brain, how big it is and how far it has spread, how abnormal the cells are and a patient’s overall health and fitness.

Options can include surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, medicines to help with symptoms and steroids.

– How much funding is going towards research?

In May 2018, the Government said £40 million would be committed towards brain cancer research.

But in April, British charity Brain Tumour Research launched a petition calling on the Government to ring-fence £110 million of current and new funding to increase the national investment in the area to £35 million a year by 2028.