Ed Sheeran surprises fans at London’s O2 during 50 Cent concert

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran surprises fans at London’s O2 during 50 Cent concert (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ed Sheeran surprises fans at London’s O2 during 50 Cent concert (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ed Sheeran surprised fans during US rapper 50 Cent’s London O2 performance with a rendition of Shape Of You.

The British superstar appeared on stage from inside a box which read “there is a monster in this box” to sing his 2017 hit track from his much-loved Divide album.

Sheeran documented his arrival on his Instagram story, telling his 46 million followers: “Right so I’m off to sing, 50 Cent has invited me to the O2 to sing Shape Of You and I’m going to walk on stage and go ‘who likes In Da Club, here’s Shape Of You’.”

As he walked backstage, the 32-year-old videoed himself singing along as 50 Cent rapped 21 Questions, before Sheeran told fans: “I’m going on a lift!”

On stage, Sheeran said “London, sing it loud” as he performed his track with 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

After his performance, Sheeran added: “Back on our game…I’m going to go back and watch the gig now with 50 Cent’s biggest fan,” gesturing towards his security guard.

Sheeran watched the show from a box at the O2, which saw him passionately sing along to 2003 hit In Da Club.

It comes after it was announced no criminal charges will be filed against 50 Cent after claims he threw a microphone at a crowd during a performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as part of his Final Lap tour on August 30.

The office of the Los Angeles City Attorney said that the case will be closed after one year if 50 Cent has “no further police contacts”.

50 Cent has more than a dozen shows left as part of his Final Lap tour, which will next see him travel to Bahrain, India and Kazakhstan at the end of November before several dates in Australia.