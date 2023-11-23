Sixty years of Doctor Who celebrated with water-based projection in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sixty years of Doctor Who celebrated with water-based projection in Cardiff

By Press Association
The test run of the water-based projection in Cardiff Bay to mark the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who (Huw John/BBC)
The 60th anniversary of Doctor Who will be marked in Cardiff with a water-based projection that will take audiences through the six decades of the show.

Former Doctor Who script editor Gary Russell has arranged the script for the five-minute piece, which features a new version of composer Murray Gold’s iconic theme.

Highlights throughout the series – the longest running sci-fi TV show – will be shown in the display, as well as an exclusive shot of upcoming 15th doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

The projection, commissioned by BBC Wales, will be launched on November 23 and run every half-an-hour between 5.30pm and 9.30pm until November 25 at Roath Basin in Cardiff Bay.

Steffan Powell, presenter of spin-off show Doctor Who: Unleashed, will host the initial switch on at 5.30pm on Thursday – which is known as Doctor Who Day.

Doctor Who first appeared on BBC television on November 23 in 1963, with William Hartnell as the first Doctor. It originally ran for 26 years before ending in 1989 and was then relaunched in 2005.

In addition to the water-based projection, the 60th anniversary celebrations will include the opportunity for visitors to see the Tardis and a Dalek at the Senedd building from November 23 until December 2.

The hit series returns to screens on November 25, with the first of three 60th anniversary special episodes to feature 14th doctor David Tennant.

A Dalek is projected in Cardiff Bay
In the first of the three episodes, named The Star Beast, The Doctor is reunited with Donna Noble played by Catherine Tate.

The second episode, Wild Blue Yonder, airs on December 2, with The Giggle a week later. All will be aired on BBC One and iPlayer.

Russell T Davies is returning to the Doctor Who brand as showrunner for the special episodes, which were produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios.

LCI Productions will provide the water projection to mark the anniversary, while Cardiff Council and Associated British Ports gave permission to use Roath Basin. Coleridge Cymru assisted in facilitating the project.