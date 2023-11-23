Nella Rose accuses Nigel Farage of wanting people like her ‘gone’ from UK

Nella Rose has accused Nigel Farage of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK as she spoke to him about remarks he has made about reducing immigration numbers on the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

On Wednesday’s episode of the ITV1 reality show, YouTuber Rose said to Farage “apparently you’re anti-immigrants”, which she said she read about on the internet.

As they both stood in the bath area of the camp, Rose asked: “Why don’t black people like you?”

Farage said: “You’d be amazed, they do,” to which Rose replied: “So everyone hates you for no reason?”

The GB News presenter said: “You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they’ve been chucked around is grossly unfair.

“Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I’ve said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming.”

Nella Rose has a confrontation with Nigel Farage (ITV/PA)

Rose pressed Farage on the “problem” of immigration because “I’m one of those numbers” – to which he said the pressure of the number of people was affecting GP appointments.

She told the former politician: “I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding.

“I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors gone, most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?

“You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

Farage said Rose was not listening to him, before adding: “We can agree to disagree.”

Watching the argument was former EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who told the Bush Telegraph that all she had wanted to do was have a “bath” when the confrontation began.

Farage had previously been criticised by fellow jungle campmate Fred Sirieix about a poster, used by Farage when he was campaigning for the UK to leave the European Union during the 2016 referendum, as “shameful”.

On Monday’s episode, First Dates star Sirieix added that he felt it was about “demonising migrants”, to which Farage replied: “In your view it was, but it wasn’t.”

During the latest episode, jockey Frankie Dettori and retired professional boxer Tony Bellew were also announced as late arrivals on the show.

The will join their fellow 10 celebrities as camp coaches as two teams battles it out on the programme in the “Scarena”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.