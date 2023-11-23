Nella Rose accuses Nigel Farage of wanting people like her ‘gone’ from UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nella Rose accuses Nigel Farage of wanting people like her ‘gone’ from UK

By Press Association
Nigel Farage is competing on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)
Nigel Farage is competing on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Nella Rose has accused Nigel Farage of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK as she spoke to him about remarks he has made about reducing immigration numbers on the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

On Wednesday’s episode of the ITV1 reality show, YouTuber Rose said to Farage “apparently you’re anti-immigrants”, which she said she read about on the internet.

As they both stood in the bath area of the camp, Rose asked: “Why don’t black people like you?”

Farage said: “You’d be amazed, they do,” to which Rose replied: “So everyone hates you for no reason?”

The GB News presenter said: “You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they’ve been chucked around is grossly unfair.

“Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I’ve said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming.”

Nella Rose
Nella Rose has a confrontation with Nigel Farage (ITV/PA)

Rose pressed Farage on the “problem” of immigration because “I’m one of those numbers” – to which he said the pressure of the number of people was affecting GP appointments.

She told the former politician: “I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding.

“I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors gone, most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?

“You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

Farage said Rose was not listening to him, before adding: “We can agree to disagree.”

Watching the argument was former EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who told the Bush Telegraph that all she had wanted to do was have a “bath” when the confrontation began.

Farage had previously been criticised by fellow jungle campmate Fred Sirieix about a poster, used by Farage when he was campaigning for the UK to leave the European Union during the 2016 referendum, as “shameful”.

On Monday’s episode, First Dates star Sirieix added that he felt it was about “demonising migrants”, to which Farage replied: “In your view it was, but it wasn’t.”

During the latest episode, jockey Frankie Dettori and retired professional boxer Tony Bellew were also announced as late arrivals on the show.

The will join their fellow 10 celebrities as camp coaches as two teams battles it out on the programme in the “Scarena”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.