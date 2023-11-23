David Tennant to read CBeebies bedtime story ahead of Doctor Who specials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Tennant to read CBeebies bedtime story ahead of Doctor Who specials

By Press Association
David Tennant will be reading The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers (Alistair Heap/BBC)
David Tennant will be reading The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers (Alistair Heap/BBC)

David Tennant will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories ahead of the 60th anniversary episodes of Doctor Who.

The actor, 52, known for his roles in Broadchurch and Good Omens, played the 10th Time Lord in the long-running BBC series and has made a comeback to play the 14th Doctor in three special episodes.

Before the first special airs, Tennant will read bedtime story, The Way Back Home, by Oliver Jeffers, on the CBeebies show where celebrity guests read tales from books for children.

Appearing as the Doctor, Tennant will arrive via his time-travelling Tardis to read the story of a boy who discovers an aeroplane in his closet, which he then flies into space.

David Tennant
Doctor Who star David Tennant (Alistair Heap/BBC)

Other famous faces to have read bedtime stories on the show include 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker, actor Tom Hardy, singer Harry Styles, comedian Guz Khan and the Princess of Wales.

In the Doctor Who specials, Tennant will appear alongside comedian Catherine Tate, who will make her return as the Doctor’s former companion, Donna Noble.

The first anniversary episode, The Star Beast, will air on November 25 and will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder, airing on December 2 and The Giggle, which will air on December 9.

Cast members include: Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble; Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep; Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble; Karl Collins as Shaun Temple; and American actor Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker.

Sex Education and Barbie star, Ncuti Gatwa, will take over in the role of the Doctor over the festive period alongside his new companion, Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.

The latest revamp of the series has seen It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies – the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show – return as showrunner, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Doctor Who first appeared on BBC television on November 23 in 1963, with William Hartnell as the first Doctor.

It originally ran for 26 years before it ended in 1989 and it was later relaunched in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston starring as the ninth Doctor.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on weekdays at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer and Tennant’s story will air on Friday November 24.