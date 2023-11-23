Camilla told she ‘makes reading sexy’ as she hosts Booker Prize authors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Camilla told she ‘makes reading sexy’ as she hosts Booker Prize authors

By Press Association
Camilla welcomed Booker Prize nominees to Clarence House (Chris Jackson/PA)
Camilla welcomed Booker Prize nominees to Clarence House (Chris Jackson/PA)

Queen Camilla was praised for making reading “sexy” as she hosted the Booker Prize shortlisted authors – and was given the trophy for safe keeping.

Sir Ben Okri paid tribute to Camilla, a passionate reader and patron of a number of literacy charities, saying her example had encouraged others to delve into books.

The poet and novelist, whose book The Famished Road won the Booker Prize in 1991, said: “She sets a very good public example, she makes reading sexy, and makes it appealable to the public, and makes it something that you ought to do.

Royal reception for Booker Prize Foundation
Camilla chats with authors Sir Ben Okri and Penelope Lively during the Booker reception (Chris Jackson/PA)

“It’s very, very important, reading, literacy needs all the help it can get.”

The Queen welcomed the Booker Prize Foundation which runs the awards to her Clarence House home and at the end of the event was asked to look after the trophy ahead of the presentation ceremony on Sunday.

She told her gathered guests: “I just wanted to say thank-you to all the writers who enhance our life, we couldn’t do without your all.

“I’ve always said reading is an escapism, whatever is happening in your life, and if you feel it’s difficult to cope with, you can pick up a book and just go off into another world.

Royal reception for Booker Prize Foundation
Camilla told her guests how reading ‘is an escapism’ (Chris Jackson/PA)

“So if it wasn’t for all of you, and all the publishers, and all the agents that help you put your books on the map, it would be a very sad world.”

The Booker Prize is one of the world’s leading literary awards that recognises talent from around the globe, and has helped to make household names of authors like Margaret Atwood, Hilary Mantel and Sir Salman Rushdie, who are past winners.

None of this year’s six Booker finalists – two Americans, a Canadian, two Irish and a British author – have been shortlisted before and their books explore themes ranging from immigration, political extremism and erosion of personal freedom to grief.

Royal reception for Booker Prize Foundation
The six shortlisted books for this year’s Booker Prize (Chris Jackson/PA)

Sir Ben gave an impassioned speech championing the importance of books, telling the Queen and her guests: “We know that stories told well and truthfully can shake the world and bring quiet liberation. We know literature is a force for good in an ever darkening world.”

He said Camilla is someone who “…loves reading and who also champions the rights of writers to write freely and unfettered, for a fairy tale is not an unreal fact, taking place in a real world. It is a transformative act taking place in a resistant world.

“Magic is only possible because reality is hard. And all fairy tales take place against the background of what Schopenhauer would call the suffering of the world.”