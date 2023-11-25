Author of upcoming royal book says he did not interview Meghan for it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Author of upcoming royal book says he did not interview Meghan for it

By Press Association
Omid Scobie’s book was reported to contain material about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Omid Scobie’s book was reported to contain material about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The author of an upcoming book about the royal family has said he did not interview the Duchess of Sussex for it but shares mutual friends with her which helped with sourcing information.

Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, is set to be released on Tuesday and will look “inside” the royal family and the monarchy’s “fight for survival”.

The 42-year-old, who previously co-authored a biography of the Sussexes, insisted in an interview with The Times that he was “not her (Meghan’s) friend”.

“I have mutual friends with (Meghan), and that definitely helps with getting information and breaking details,” he told the newspaper.

Harry and Meghan are said in the book to be “in a good place”.

The book makes a series of claims about the royals and asserts that the future of the royal family is “in a crisis”, as revealed in The Times article.

“That crisis being a lack of interest from young people, an apathy, a growing republican movement, questions over whether the family still uphold the morals and values of the crown that the Queen did such a great job of,” Scobie said.

Among the claims made in the book are that there is a rift between the King and the Prince of Wales, that the Queen has “quietly thanked” Piers Morgan for “defending the Firm” and that a timid Princess of Wales has to be encouraged to perform engagements.

The Times also reported Scobie’s book making a series of claims involving the Sussexes – including that William was involved in “things that have gone out about his own brother”, that the elder brother ignored texts from Harry when the family were making their way to Balmoral before the late Queen died last year and that Charles and Meghan exchanged letters in the wake of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince and Princess of Wales
Scobie’s book made claims the Prince of Wales ignored texts from his brother when they were heading to Balmoral before the late Queen died (Chris Jackson/PA)

The alleged letters are said to reveal the identity of two people the Duchess claimed, in the TV interview, aired “concerns” about the colour of then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the book also claims Meghan sends the King photos of Archie and Princess Lilibet and that she and Harry recorded a video of them singing Happy Birthday for their grandfather this month.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the extracts from Scobie’s book.

The author also spoke to The Times on more personal matters, telling the newspaper of the abuse he receives from “anti-Meghan social media trolls”.

“I’ve really struggled with it, to be honest,” he said. “I definitely felt at times like I wanted to just disappear.”