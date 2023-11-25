Diana’s 1981 engagement portrait blouse could sell for £79,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diana’s 1981 engagement portrait blouse could sell for £79,000 at auction

By Press Association
A top worn by Diana, Princess of Wales (Julien’s Auctions)
A top worn by Diana, Princess of Wales (Julien’s Auctions)

A top worn by Diana, Princess of Wales for her engagement portrait in 1981 is among the items in an auction of famous clothing.

The pink crepe blouse with ruff-like collar and loose pleats to the front, worn by Diana, was captured by royal photographer Lord Snowdon and is being put up for sale by Julien’s Auctions.

The garment, with a 80,000 to 100,000 US dollars (£63,490 to £79,360) estimate, was created by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel who would go on to design Diana’s wedding gown for her marriage to the then-Prince of Wales.

Royalty – Prince and Princess of Wales – Japanese Culture Festival – Barbican Centre
Diana, Princess of Wales and the future king (PA)

It was previously on display at Kensington Palace in London as part of the exhibition Diana: Her Fashion Story in 2019.

The portrait of Diana, published in Vogue magazine, coincided with the official announcement of the engagement of Charles and Diana in February 1981, according to the National Portrait Gallery.

Meanwhile, the four day event from Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), called Hollywood Legends, will also sell an evening dress worn by Diana.

Designed by Moroccan-born fashion designer Jacques Azagury for the royal, it was worn in Florence, Italy, in April 1985.

Featuring a ballerina skirt, the garment is estimated to be worth between 100,000-200,000 US dollars (£79,360 to £158,720).

Royal Fashion Exhibition
A dress worn by Princess Diana at a dinner in Florence in 1985 (John Stillwell /PA)

Hollywood stars’ clothes also up for auction include a Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1963 comedy Charade, a sleeveless gown worn by Gloria Swanson in 1950 noir film Sunset Boulevard and Barbra Streisand’s sailor dress from a 1960s special called My Name Is Barbra.

A range of prices, between 1,000 to 50,000 US dollars (£790 to £39,680), have been estimated for these items.

Elsewhere, an Apple PowerBook G3 laptop used onscreen by Sarah Jessica Parker in her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit TV series Sex And The City is also being put up for bids.

The laptop, where the character Bradshaw is seen writing her Sex And The City column that introduces each episode, has been put on sale for between 800 to 1,200 US dollars (£630 to £950).

Julien’s Auctions and TCM Present: Hollywood Legends will be held in Beverly Hills and online from December 14-17.