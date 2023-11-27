Killing Joke guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker dies aged 64

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killing Joke guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker dies aged 64

By Press Association
Killing Joke guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker has died aged 64 (Graeme Baty/Alamy/PA)
Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker, guitarist of English rock band Killing Joke, has died at the age of 64, it has been announced.

Walker, who was a founding member of the band and performed alongside members Jaz Coleman, Paul Ferguson and Martin Glover, also known as Youth, died after suffering a stroke, the band said.

A post on Killing Joke’s official Instagram account said: “It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6.30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke’s legendary guitarist Kevin “Geordie” Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family.

“We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother”.

The guitarist joined Killing Joke in the late 1970s, responding to an advert frontman Coleman and drummer Ferguson had placed in an issue of Melody Maker.

The band was influenced by the rhythms of the dub scene and in 1980 they released their debut self-titled album.

In March this year, Killing Joke released their new single Full Spectrum Dominance and performed their first two albums, Killing Joke and What’s THIS For…!, live at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The band also released album In Dub Rewind (Vol. II) this year, a 10-track record featuring some of the band’s most famous tracks including Autonomous Zone and Change.