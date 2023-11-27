Novel ‘simulates events already occurring’, says Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novel ‘simulates events already occurring’, says Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch

By Press Association
Prophet Song is the author’s fifth novel (Lucy North/AP)
Irish author Paul Lynch said his Booker prize-winning novel about Ireland’s descent into dictatorship was based on events which were “already occurring”.

The writer, whose novel Prophet Song won him the prestigious prize on Sunday, said he felt like he had lived through events he had already written about when the world went into lockdown during the pandemic.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lynch said: “The book is also simulating events that have already been occurring, that are occurring, that have occurred in the past, that will occur in the future.

Paul Lynch kisses a trophy
“It is tapping and seeking out universals.

“It got very strange because there are sequences in the book where the state control begins to grip and there are curfews.

“I had already written these sequences and so I found myself living through them (in the pandemic).”

Prophet Song, Lynch’s fifth novel, is a tale of a tyrannical government and a mother-of-four working as a scientist whose husband is taken away by the newly formed Irish secret police.

The 2023 Booker Prize was awarded after violence involving far-right groups erupted in Dublin last week, with Garda cars, buses and trams set alight, and shops looted and damaged.

Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan, chairwoman of the 2023 judges and a previous Booker-shortlisted author, said at the awards ceremony in London that Prophet Song captured the “social and political anxieties of our current moment”, adding that readers would not “forget its warnings”.

But speaking on Monday, Lynch insisted he was not a “political novelist”.

The 46-year-old, who lives in the Irish capital, said: “No, it’s not (a political book) and I find myself being shaped into a political novelist now.

Booker Prize 2023
“It’s something I was deeply aware of when I was writing the book – there are serious pitfalls if you are setting out as a writer to air a grievance.

“I think the work of the serious novelist is about grief and so this book arrives at a place where it has moral weight.

“The things that I’m interested in are the problems that the characters face – which are to do with life and death … the known world disappearing.

“Many of us would say that we are living in some kind of unravelling – the question is where does this lead to down the road? It’s one of the things I’m exploring.”

Booker prize 2023
Lynch also said he would use the £50,000 prize money to pay off his mortgage, which he said was “sliding away out of my grasp”.

This year, he beat fellow Irish writer Paul Murray, who was shortlisted for The Bee Sting, which follows an Irish family facing financial and emotional troubles.

All of the shortlisted authors – including British author Chetna Maroo, American novelist Jonathan Escoffery, Canadian author Sarah Bernstein and US author Paul Harding – received £2,500 and a bespoke bound edition of their book.

Margaret Atwood, Dame Hilary Mantel and Sir Salman Rushdie are among previous Booker winners.