Jonny Lee Miller and Tanya Reynolds to reprise roles in West End transfer

By Press Association
Jonny Lee Miller and Tanya Reynolds reprise roles in West End transfer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jonny Lee Miller and Tanya Reynolds will reprise their roles for the West End transfer of theatre hit A Mirror.

British playwright Sam Holcroft’s critically acclaimed production will move to the Trafalgar Theatre for a 13-week run, with a press night on February 1 2024.

Trainspotting star Miller and Sex Education actress Reynolds performed in the original production as Celik and Mei respectively, alongside Anatomy Of A Scandal star Geoffrey Streatfeild as Bax at the Almeida Theatre earlier this year.

Samuel Adewunmi
Samuel Adewunmi (PA)

They will return to their roles in the play which interrogates censorship, authorship and free speech, alongside Bafta-nominated actor Samuel Adewunmi – who will be making his West End debut as Adem.

He replaces Top Boy’s Michael Ward who was part of the original cast.

Director Jeremy Herrin said: “I’m overjoyed that we get to share Sam Holcroft’s A Mirror with even more people at the Trafalgar Theatre next year, following our initial sold-out run at the Almeida Theatre.

“Sam’s timely and darkly comedic play, boasts big ideas, live music and terrific performances, and I’m delighted to be working with Jonny Lee Miller, Tanya Reynolds, Geoff Streatfeild and our new cast member Samuel Adewunmi to bring this hugely entertaining and thought-provoking play to life in the West End.

“It’s a wild ride that’s not to be missed.”

Mr Herrin is currently directing Ulster American at Riverside Studios, starring Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am on November 30, while priority booking will open on November 28 at the same time.