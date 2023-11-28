Channel 4 boss says results of internal probe on Russell Brand ‘weeks’ away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 4 boss says results of internal probe on Russell Brand ‘weeks’ away

By Press Association
Russell Brand (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Russell Brand (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon has said its internal investigation into the allegations raised against its former presenter Russell Brand is “weeks” away from being completed.

In September, the 48-year-old comedian was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand has strongly denied the allegations which span between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame while working for Channel 4 on Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth as well as on BBC programmes and starring in Hollywood films.

Appearing in front of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday, the chief executive said she was “very happy” to take questions on the report after it is published.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked by the committee how the inhouse investigation is going, she said: “I am certainly very proud of that programme because we had investigative journalists working on it for three to four years.

“Although, of course it may historically implicate Channel 4 programmes.

“That’s why I’m particularly glad that we did that programme and called it to account.”

She added: “We are doing a full investigation in a separate team to the people who made the programme and any allegations about criminal activity goes straight to the police.”

Ms Mahon said they have commissioned a team who are going through around 60,000 documents which they have “historically on record” and they are now in the process of interviewing people who may have been involved at the time.

She said: “As it stands, we’re not quite finished.

“We’re probably in the process of weeks, not months.”

The chief executive added that she was “very happy” to take questions on the report after it is published.

The allegations against Brand also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour and the force has said it had since received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country since the investigation was shared.

Reflecting on the revelations within the investigation, Ms Mahon said: “I think if you’ve seen the documentary, what we see on air not that long ago is deeply shocking and troubling when one sees it again and we’re talking 10-15 years ago, and I think all of us have to consider what impact that has on programmes going forward.”

She explained that the broadcaster has its own code of conduct for internal staff as well as one for suppliers and producers which she said they “repeatedly share and refresh and update”.

In relation to monitoring cases, she said they have a whistleblowing line which is provided to everyone who works on Channel 4 productions and that they “investigate everything” that comes through it.

She added: “Everything that comes in through whistleblowing or that safe calling line I have to know about within 24 hours so each individual report comes to me unless it’s something to do with me, in which case it goes independently to the chairman and I’m unaware and then we investigate each of those.

“We report back on each of those to the audit committee as well so we’re following those all up.”

The chief executive said they do tend to see a spike with whistleblowing reports after cases like Brand are brought to light, which she said she feel is “very important because it shows that the message of ‘please tell us about things’ gets through.”

Earlier this month, The Times reported that a man, understood to be Brand, was interviewed under caution by the Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexual offences.

The BBC and Banijay UK, which bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce the Big Brother spin-off shows the presenter hosted, are also investigating Brand’s behaviour while he was working on its programmes.