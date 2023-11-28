Kate Middleton’s sheer dress on catwalk revealed in first-look The Crown photos

Actress Meg Bellamy can be seen in a see-through mesh dress as she portrays the Princess of Wales in The Crown, in a moment often referred to as the one when William first became smitten with Kate.

First-look images released by Netflix, from part two of the final season of the glossy royal show, will introduce newcomers Ed McVey as Prince William, Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Luther Ford as Prince Harry.

The princess is depicted wearing a sheer black and blue dress in one of the images, with another showing a young William and Kate talking to one another.

A first look at The Crown part two (Netflix/PA)

As a university student, Kate Middleton first caught the attention of 19-year-old Prince William when she strode down the catwalk in the sheer dress for a charity fashion show.

In 2001, William and Kate lived a few doors apart at St Salvator’s hall of residence at St Andrews in Fife and became friendly, socialising together and playing tennis.

She captured his attention in March 2002 when the prince forked out £200 for a front-row seat for the fashion show, where Kate appeared in a see-through lace dress which revealed her black underwear.

Prince Harry and Prince William (Netflix/PA)

In one of the new stills, released by Netflix, William is seen waving to crowds of onlookers with union jack flags.

Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles in the series, appears in another alongside Harry and William, who are pictured in ski gear at the bottom of a mountain.

The photo appears to be in reference to when the-then Prince of Wales was caught on a microphone in 2005 saying that the BBC’s royal correspondent, Nicholas Witchell, was an “awful” man.

A first look at the epic conclusion. The final episodes of The Crown premiere December 14. pic.twitter.com/eXSBywiPqX — Netflix (@netflix) November 28, 2023

The journalist had asked a question about the royal’s upcoming nuptials to Camilla Parker Bowles during a photoshoot in the Swiss Alps.

Imelda Staunton is also depicted in her role as Queen Elizabeth and she stands alongside Sir Jonathan Pryce, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Margaret, played by Lesley Manville, is shown standing next to a pool with a cigarette in her hand, while former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, portrayed by Bertie Carvel, is seen making an address.

In part two of the series, William tries to integrate back into life at Eton College in the wake of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Elsewhere, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy as she reaches her Golden Jubilee, romance blossoms between William and Kate and Charles and Camilla get married.

Part one of the Netflix series, which explored the events surrounding the death of Diana and Dodi Fayed, was released on November 16 and part two of the hit drama will debut on December 14.