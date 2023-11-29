Singer Peter Andre joins GB News as guest presenter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Singer Peter Andre joins GB News as guest presenter

By Press Association
Peter Andre will present Saturday Morning Live (Ian West/PA)
Peter Andre will present Saturday Morning Live (Ian West/PA)

Singer Peter Andre is set to co-host a new show on GB News throughout December, it has been announced.

The TV star, 50, will present Saturday Morning Live with broadcaster Ellie Costello from 10am to 12 noon from this Saturday.

Andre previously co-hosted three episodes of the show with Costello in May when the pair stood in for Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 – London
Peter Andre (Ian West/PA)

Discussing his new role, the Mysterious Girl singer said: “I can’t wait. Ellie and I got on so well in May, and although I was quite nervous because Breakfast is such a tough gig, I really loved it.

“Viewers are really included in GB News programmes, so there’s an intimacy to your relationship with the audience that’s rare in television”, he added.

“I got wonderfully kind feedback from everyone, so it’ll be a joy to join the GB News family throughout Christmas.”

Andre first enjoyed success in the 1990s as a singer and later went on to appear in the ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, losing to former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, who became the first queen of the jungle.

He has since presented a number of shows including acting as a guest panellist on a Loose Women special.

The singer competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Andre shares two children with his wife Emily MacDonagh and they revealed in October that they are expecting a third.

He also shares two children with his ex-wife Katie Price – son Junior and daughter Princess Tiaami.

Head of GB News programming Ben Briscoe said: “Peter has proved he’s a natural when it comes to the high demands of anchoring a fast-paced news and current affairs programme.

“He and Ellie have a wonderful rapport and the warmth of that really came across.

“We had lots of viewers ask us to give Peter a more regular gig, so this was an easy decision.”

Saturday Morning Live will replace Mornings With Esther And Phil which ended earlier this month when its co-host, Esther McVey, took up a Cabinet position.

Last month, Ofcom found the Conservative MPs had breached impartiality rules when they interviewed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the spring budget.

GB News said it was disappointed with the ruling and disagreed with Ofcom’s definition of due impartiality but added that it would “reflect on Ofcom’s view”.