Singer Peter Andre joins GB News as guest presenter

Singer Peter Andre is set to co-host a new show on GB News throughout December, it has been announced.

The TV star, 50, will present Saturday Morning Live with broadcaster Ellie Costello from 10am to 12 noon from this Saturday.

Andre previously co-hosted three episodes of the show with Costello in May when the pair stood in for Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

Peter Andre (Ian West/PA)

Discussing his new role, the Mysterious Girl singer said: “I can’t wait. Ellie and I got on so well in May, and although I was quite nervous because Breakfast is such a tough gig, I really loved it.

“Viewers are really included in GB News programmes, so there’s an intimacy to your relationship with the audience that’s rare in television”, he added.

“I got wonderfully kind feedback from everyone, so it’ll be a joy to join the GB News family throughout Christmas.”

Andre first enjoyed success in the 1990s as a singer and later went on to appear in the ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, losing to former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, who became the first queen of the jungle.

He has since presented a number of shows including acting as a guest panellist on a Loose Women special.

The singer competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Andre shares two children with his wife Emily MacDonagh and they revealed in October that they are expecting a third.

He also shares two children with his ex-wife Katie Price – son Junior and daughter Princess Tiaami.

🚨 @MrPeterAndre and @elliecostelloTV will be with you all morning for Breakfast on GB News! Tune in now! 🖥GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/HSPPGdt3oF — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 31, 2023

Head of GB News programming Ben Briscoe said: “Peter has proved he’s a natural when it comes to the high demands of anchoring a fast-paced news and current affairs programme.

“He and Ellie have a wonderful rapport and the warmth of that really came across.

“We had lots of viewers ask us to give Peter a more regular gig, so this was an easy decision.”

Saturday Morning Live will replace Mornings With Esther And Phil which ended earlier this month when its co-host, Esther McVey, took up a Cabinet position.

Last month, Ofcom found the Conservative MPs had breached impartiality rules when they interviewed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the spring budget.

GB News said it was disappointed with the ruling and disagreed with Ofcom’s definition of due impartiality but added that it would “reflect on Ofcom’s view”.