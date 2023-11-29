Portrait of Diana by David Bailey graces Tatler cover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portrait of Diana by David Bailey graces Tatler cover

By Press Association
Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales by celebrated photographer David Bailey will appear on the front cover of Tatler magazine.

The black and white close-up head shot, taken at a photocall with Bailey in 1988, shows the princess staring at the camera, with a slight smile on her closed lips.

It comes after the release of the first episodes from the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, which explores the events surrounding the death of Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed in a car crash.

The cover of Tatler featuring the photo of Diana by David Bailey
The cover of Tatler featuring the photo of Diana by David Bailey (Tatler/David Bailey/PA)

On the cover, Diana’s hair is a brushed back in soft bob and she is wearing sparkling diamond and emerald teardrop earrings and an asymmetric off the shoulder outfit.

The photo resides in the National Portrait Gallery in London and it is the first time the image has appeared on the cover of a magazine, Tatler said.

The January issue, available from December 7, is titled Diana – The Battle For Her Legacy.

Diana’s former make-up artist Mary Greenwell told the magazine the late princess’ friends were not watching The Crown.

“We all feel the same way,” she said.  “I’m not interested in that kind of portrayal of someone who was globally recognised and loved. It’s a cheap way of revealing someone.”

Historian Hugo Vickers writes in the edition about his disdain for the series, accusing the filmmakers of making things up to the detriment of the royal family.

“No-one is happier than me that The Crown has come to an end,” Mr Vickers said.

He says he forensically examined the 50 episodes of the first five series and found numerous mistakes in stories and timelines and pointed them out, such as incorrect claims the late Duke of Edinburgh refused to kneel before Elizabeth II at her coronation.

Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II receives the homage of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at her coronation (PA)

“What I did not realise was the truth seems to have been of no interest to them at all. They were only interested in drama and they obtained it in many devious ways,” Mr Vickers said.

He added: “If they didn’t like the truth, they made it up, invariably to the detriment of the Royal Family.”

Mr Vickers said The Crown, rather than well-researched biographies and documentaries, had now become the “narrative” and people believe it.

He also accuses the filmmakers of having “had it in for Prince Philip” and says the duke was “deeply hurt” and consulted his lawyer after he was blamed in the series for the death of his sister, Princess Cecile, in a plane crash.

The Crown portrayed Cecile’s decision to fly from Germany to London as a reaction to Philip having problems at school, but in fact she was travelling to the UK for a wedding.

Philip was listening to Radio 4’s Today programme when Mr Vickers was interviewed about the error, with the duke feeling “to some degree the record was corrected”, the historian said.

Mr Vickers praised Claire Foy’s portrayal of a young Elizabeth II, but was critical of Olivia Colman’s constant scowling, and Imelda Staunton for playing the Queen as “dead boring”.

The January issue of Tatler is available via digital download and on newsstands from December 7.