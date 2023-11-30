University prepares students for AI future in creative sectors with new course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University prepares students for AI future in creative sectors with new course

By Press Association
University prepare students for AI future in creative industries with new course (Anthony Devlin/PA)
University prepare students for AI future in creative industries with new course (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A university has introduced a new course to prepare and equip students for a future driven by artificial intelligence (AI) in the creative industries.

The AI_Labs course at BIMM University has been designed to understand the profound impact AI is having on reshaping the creative industries, such as in music and film, and prepare for it in order to harness its power and stay at the forefront of innovation.

It comes after the end of the actors’ strike in which US union Sag-Aftra was engaged in a “very serious fight” with Hollywood studios over protections against the threat of artificial intelligence “up until the very end” of its 118-day walkout.

Similarly, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike was resolved in September after months of disputes with the threat of artificial intelligence at the forefront of concerns.

The new university course will cover areas such as AI in music composition, AI in film and media, AI-driven artistic performances, and interplay between human creativity and AI.

David Jones-Owen, chief executive and vice chancellor of BIMM University, said: “Our mission is clear, we want to comprehensively understand the profound impact AI is having on the creative industries and, by extension, our academic institution.

“It is imperative that our students and lecturers are well-prepared for the AI-driven future and that our university’s operational strategies are optimised to embrace this transformative wave.

“On a wider scale, for the UK to stay at the forefront of the creative industries globally our future artists and industry professionals need to be properly equipped.”

Warren Barkley, who led AI teams at Amazon and Microsoft before his role at Google, will be joining the university as a visiting professor.

“The synergy between AI and the creative industries is undeniable,” he said.

“From enhancing music composition to revolutionising visual arts, the application of machine learning to creative industries opens a new world for artists of all types.

“I am honoured to be part of BIMM University’s visionary approach in preparing the next generation of creatives to harness the power of AI while preserving the authenticity of their art.”