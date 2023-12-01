Laurence Fox ‘paedophile’ comment did not cause reputational harm, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laurence Fox ‘paedophile’ comment did not cause reputational harm, court hears

By Press Association
Laurence Fox is being sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal, also known as Colin Seymour. Mr Fox is countersuing the pair and actress Nicola Thorp (Lucy North/PA)
“Nobody thought it was true” when Laurence Fox referred to two people as “paedophiles” in a Twitter spat, the High Court has heard.

The Reclaim Party founder previously claimed he had been “diminishing the ridiculousness” of being labelled “a racist” amid exchanges on the social media platform, now known as X, about a decision by Sainsbury’s to provide a safe space for black employees during Black History Month.

Mr Fox called for a boycott of the supermarket in October 2020 and was called “a racist” by the drag artist Crystal, former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake, and broadcaster Nicola Thorp.

Laurence Fox libel case
Laurence Fox denies being a racist (Lucy North/PA)

The 45-year-old subsequently termed each of the trio a “paedophile”, prompting the libel action by Mr Blake and the drag star, also known as Colin Seymour.

Mr Fox, who denies being a racist, is counter-suing the trio for libel over their tweets.

On Friday, Patrick Green KC, representing Mr Fox, argued that the Twitter spat had been started by the claimants and that his client was defending himself.

He said: “Other than upsetting trolling there wasn’t any harm in any real sense.

“What the court is considering is harm to reputation – we say there isn’t any.

“There’s a good reason for it which is that nobody thought the allegations to be true.

“No-one formed an adverse view and indeed there appears to be evidence quite to the contrary.”

He added that nothing in Mr Fox’s initial Tweet about Sainsbury’s would “lead anyone to the honest opinion that he was racist”.

Simon Blake, left to right, Nicola Thorp and Colin Seymour arriving at the Royal Courts Of Justice
Simon Blake, Nicola Thorp and Colin Seymour are being counter-sued by Mr Fox (Lucy North/PA)

The barrister added in written submissions that the libel claims by Mr Blake and Mr Seymour “should not have been brought” and that “dominant was the aim to ‘take him down’, and worse, as well as discrediting Mr Fox as he was launching his political party”.

Mr Green concluded: “Whether one agrees or disagrees with Mr Fox’s views on various topics, he is not ‘a racist’. That is important to him.”

Lorna Skinner KC, representing Mr Blake, Mr Seymour and Ms Thorp, described Mr Fox earlier on Friday as “unequivocally racist”, describing his evidence throughout the trial as lacking honesty and consistency.

She said: “Each of the claimants was honest, open, and consistent. Laurence Fox was not.

“(He) gave long rambling answers regarding the context of those Tweets (and) refused to accept that in the absence of that context his meaning could be misunderstood.

“It is notable that the more egregious examples of Mr Fox’s racism are also the most recent, which reveals a trend over time in which Mr Fox becomes increasingly emboldened to speak his mind.”

In written submissions, Ms Skinner added his explanations of what he meant in his Tweets “ranged from the nonsensical to the incredible, revealing a level of arrogance that is frankly insulting to the intelligence of everyone present at the trial.”

The barrister previously said the trio “honestly believed, and continue honestly to believe, that Mr Fox is a racist”.

Ms Skinner added the 45-year-old “has made a number of highly controversial statements about race”, adding: “If and to the extent that Mr Fox has been harmed in his reputation, it is his own conduct and not the claimants’ comments on it that caused that harm”.

The trial before Mrs Justice Collins Rice ended on Friday, with a decision expected at a later date.