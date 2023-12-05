Robbie Williams will return to BST Hyde Park to headline next summer

Robbie Williams will headline British Summer Time (BST) festival in 2024, it has been announced.

The British pop star, who headlined in 2019 with an array of hits from his two decades-long back catalogue as a solo artist, will return to London’s Hyde Park on Saturday July 6.

He joins previously announced headliner Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will take to the stage on July 5.

Robbie Williams will headline on July 6 (Ian West/PA)

“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park,” the 49-year-old said.

“I can’t wait to see you all there!”

It comes after the former Take That star finished his most recent XXV tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, having celebrated 25 years of hits on tour dates across the UK and Ireland in October.

On the opening night of his Australia tour, a fan aged in her 70s died after she attempted to step over seating rows at the end of Williams’ concert, lost her footing and fell from the upper level of the stadium.

His performance will come five years after he last headlined BST festival in 2019, joined onstage by his father and his former X Factor mentees and “new mates” the LMA choir after he become a co-owner.

The entertainer, known for songs that include Rock DJ and Angels, recently starred in a self-titled Netflix documentary which looks back at footage from his touring days with Take That and after he left the group.

Williams left Take That in 1995 in the middle of their Nobody Else world tour.

The group, which now comprises members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, headlined BST festival in 2023 bringing on stage Eurovision winner Lulu Kennedy-Cairns and Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

Tickets go on sale on Friday December 8 at 10am.