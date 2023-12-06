Lewis Capaldi crowned TikTok’s most-viewed UK artist for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Lewis Capaldi crowned TikTok’s most-viewed UK artist for 2023

By Press Association
Lewis Capaldi was TikTok’s most-viewed UK artist in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Lewis Capaldi was TikTok’s most-viewed UK artist in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Lewis Capaldi has seen off competition from Sam Smith and Central Cee to become the most-viewed UK artist account on TikTok for 2023.

The Scottish star, 27, was announced in the top spot in the social media giant’s annual Year On TikTok report, which reviews the trends and creators of the past year.

Capaldi has built up a following of 8.4 million on the platform through videos which show off his musical talent and comedic personality, with his content generating nearly 182 million likes.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Show – PSD Bank Dome
Lewis Capaldi announced in June he would be taking a break from touring ‘for the foreseeable future’ (Ian West/PA)

In June, the Someone You Loved singer announced he would be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” as he learns to adjust to the impact of his Tourette’s diagnosis.

It came after the crowd helped carry him through his set at Glastonbury Festival as he struggled with his voice and what appeared to be ticks during the set.

Earlier in the year he shared in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now how the pressures of fame have affected him mentally and physically.

The film went on to win the National Television Award in the authored documentary category and is nominated for a Grammy for best music film.

Smith, whose song Unholy with Kim Petras went viral on TikTok after it was released in September last year, was the second most-viewed UK artist for 2023.

London-born rapper Central Cee came third after the track Sprinter with rapper Dave dominated the charts this year.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Coventry
Central Cee and Dave’s Latin-tinged drill track Sprinter took the top spot for the ‘songs that soundtracked 2023 in the UK’ (Ian West/PA)

Singer Anne-Marie took fourth place on the list after releasing her third studio album, Unhealthy, earlier this year while singer-songwriting superstar Ed Sheeran came fifth, dropping two spaces from his third place finish last year.

Sheeran has continued to top the charts this year as his album – (Subtract), the fifth in his mathematical symbol series, went straight to number one while his latest release, Autumn Variations, became his seventh number one studio album in October.

Elsewhere in the TikTok playlist chart, Central Cee and Dave’s Latin-tinged drill track Sprinter took the top spot for the ‘songs that soundtracked 2023 in the UK’.

Sped-up editions of Collide by Justine Skye and the Twin version of Cupid by South Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY took the second and third spots after becoming a popular backing track for TikTok videos.

Another sped-up version, this time George Ezra’s hit Green Green Grass, also proved popular and claimed the fourth spot on the list with French singer Jain’s upbeat track Makeba placing fifth.

The video platform has also helped many up-and-coming artists gain online traction over the year with 20-year-old Mae Stephens topping the ‘breakthrough artists of 2023’ chart.

The singer from Northamptonshire released a number of tracks this year with If We Ever Broke Up reaching number 13 in the UK singles chart.