New BBC chairman will return to corporation after 25-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

New BBC chairman will return to corporation after 25-year absence

By Press Association
BBC Broadcasting house (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
BBC Broadcasting house (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Dr Samir Shah is a veteran of the television industry who has been celebrated for his work championing diversity and the role of BBC chairman will bring him back to the corporation for the first time since 1998.

After a short stint in the Home Office Intelligence Unit, he began his television career at London Weekend Television in 1979.

He first joined the BBC in 1987 to head its television current affairs and later ran the corporation’s political journalism department at Millbank.

In 1998, he left the broadcaster to take over production company Juniper TV, where he is chief executive and creative director.

Dr Samir Shah
Dr Samir Shah is a veteran TV executive (DCMS/PA)

Among Juniper’s current productions are Politics London for BBC London and The Political Slot for Channel 4, while the company won awards for The Qu’ran and for Bare Knuckle Boxers, about black boxers in Georgian England.

Dr Shah was made a CBE for services to television and heritage in 2019 and in February 2022 he was bestowed with the outstanding contribution award by the Royal Television Society (RTS) for commitment to diversity in television journalism.

He is a member of the Bafta board and a fellow of the RTS.

Away from television, he was chairman of the Museum of the Home and deputy chairman of the V&A museum, chairman of the Runnymede Trust, member of the Cultural Recovery Board (2020-2021); and of the Heritage Advisory Board in 2020.

He was born in India and came to England in 1960. He is married to Belkis with one son, Cimran.

Dr Shah will appear before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny.