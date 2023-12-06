Andrew Neil: New BBC chairman will not stand for nonsense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Neil: New BBC chairman will not stand for nonsense

By Press Association
Andrew Neil said Dr Samir Shah, the production company chief executive put forward as BBC chairman, is sympathetic to the corporation’s aims but ‘won’t stand nonsense from anybody’ (PA)
Andrew Neil said Dr Samir Shah, the production company chief executive put forward as BBC chairman, is sympathetic to the corporation’s aims but “won’t stand nonsense from anybody”.

Veteran TV executive Dr Shah was named as the Government’s preferred candidate for the role on Wednesday after the resignation of former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp.

Former BBC presenter Neil told Radio 4’s PM programme that it is “excellent” to have someone who understands broadcasting.

BBC chairman
Veteran TV executive Dr Samir Shah, who is the Government’s preferred candidate to become BBC chairman (Department for Culture, Media and Sport/PA)

He said: “(Dr Shah’s) also fiercely independent-minded. He’s not part of the BBC establishment but he is sympathetic to the aims and goals of the BBC.

“He won’t stand nonsense from anybody. You won’t be able to pull the wool over his eyes. He knows too much. He’s been around the block too often.

“But he’s a conciliatory figure. He’s a friendly figure. He likes consensus. He likes to listen to other opinions and I think all of that together make him a superb choice.”

Neil, who has worked with Dr Shah, also described him as “not at all hostile to the BBC” but someone who wants it to change amid viewers turning to streaming and more expensive productions being made.

He also said he has to be a support to the director general Tim Davie due to its news coverage creating a “rocky time for the BBC”, particularly surrounding reports on the conflict in Israel and Gaza, which have been criticised by campaign groups and politicians.

Neil was also asked about Dr Shah being one of those who were part of the controversial 2021 report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which faced criticism for being out of step on public opinion.

He said: “I think the fact that he was part of that racial commission shows his own independence of mind, but that’s not so much a Tory issue as the fact that he does not necessarily want to follow what is the accepted consensus in such matters. He’s his own man.

“I think he comes at all issues not from an ideological or party political point of view but as an interested independent who wants to weigh the evidence on both sides. He is not a Tory, he is not a party political appointment. Indeed, I would suggest that this government is very lucky to get him.”

Dr Shah is a former chairman of the independent race equality think tank The Runnymede Trust of 10 years and a member of the Holocaust Commission.

He is currently chief executive of award-winning production company Juniper TV, which makes a number of political and current affairs programmes, and was also previously the BBC’s head of television current affairs.