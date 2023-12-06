Rembrandt sells for £11 million at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rembrandt sells for £11 million at auction

By Press Association
Adoration Of The Kings is one of only a few times that a narrative painting by the Dutch artist has been sold in recent decades, according to Sotheby’s. (Sotheby’s)
A work by Rembrandt Van Rijn has sold for around £11 million at a London auction.

Adoration Of The Kings is one of only a few times that a narrative painting by the Dutch artist has been sold in recent decades, according to Sotheby’s.

The auction house said the 1628 work – which depicts the three Kings visiting Jesus, Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem – sold for £10,965,300 including buyer’s premium.

It had previously been sold by Christie’s in Amsterdam, where it had been called the Circle and was sold for £737,260 including fees.

Sotheby’s said it conducted an eighth-month research programme before selling the item which found it was “a work of great significance in Rembrandt’s early career”.

The company then put it out with an estimate of between £10 million and £15 million.

A 1655 print by Rembrandt, called Christ Presented To The People, also sold for £508,000 during the sale event, Old Master & 19th Century Paintings.

Previously, in 2007, a painting called Apostle St James The Greater was sold for around £20 million by Sotheby’s and that same year the auction house saw a 1632 Portrait Of A Young Woman With A Black Cap fetch £7 million.

Also selling on Wednesday was a Portrait of Constance Gladys, Countess de Grey, who became the Marchioness of Ripon and was a patron of the arts and leading society figure during the 19th and 20th centuries, by American Edwardian painter John Singer Sargent.

It sold for £508,000 after being exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum last year.

British painter William Hogarth’s Falstaff also sold for £508,000.

The work of Sir John Falstaff, a fictional character who appears in the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV, Part 1 and Part 2, was last at auction in 1891, when it sold for £1,525.