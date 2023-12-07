Search on for London boys choir conducted by composer Benjamin Britten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search on for London boys choir conducted by composer Benjamin Britten

By Press Association
Composer Benjamin Britten (PA)
Composer Benjamin Britten (PA)

A search has begun for a London-based boys choir that was conducted by British composer Benjamin Britten.

As Decca Records re-releases the War Requiem album by Britten, the music company is searching for the students from Highgate Boys School Choir, who performed on the recording in 1963.

At the Grammys in 1964, the music, based on Wilfred Owen’s poetry, won best classical composition by a contemporary composer, best classical performance, choral, not opera, and classical album of the year.

Original War Requiem Master Tape
The original War Requiem master tape (Decca Records/PA)

Decca has placed an advert in London newspaper the Ham & High to track down the surviving members and bring them together 60 years on from session.

Speaking about the recent memories of war that inspired the record, Decca Classics’ label director, Dominic Fyfe said: “The music and what the texts were about had a meaning for them that you simply can’t replicate in another generation.”

Britten’s rehearsals, at the former venue Kingsway Hall in London, where he conducted the soloists, three choirs, ensemble and orchestra, were also recorded.

In a vinyl LP recording released on Thursday, Britten can be heard saying: “Boys I know it’s first thing in the morning but please don’t make it sound like it is.”

The then engineer Peter Van Biene and assistant engineer Michael Mailes worked with classical music producer John Mordler in a concealed control room with one microphone, and another on the conductor’s podium, to record Britten’s voice in secret recordings, according to Decca.

Britten was given the recording on his 50th birthday in November 1963.

He died in December 1976 aged 63.

One choir member who has been found is composer John Rutter who visited Decca’s London offices to hear the remastered album along with surviving members of the original recording team.

John Rutter, a composer (Steve Parsons/PA)

Rutter, known for his compositions Requiem, Magnificat, Mass Of The Children, The Gift Of Life, and Visions, said: “That’s now been brought out absolutely to the full in this new remastering… It’s a marvellous achievement.”

Mr Mailes and Mr Van Biene were also brought to tears by the music, according to Decca.

“It sounds like it was recorded yesterday,” they said.

Britten, hailed as one of the great composers of the 20th Century, also released A Midsummer Night’s Dream and his War Requiem pieces were adapted into a 1989 film of the same name starring Lord (Laurence) Olivier.

When and if the original choir are found, they can attend a listening session event at Decca’s London offices together where they will be photographed.

If you think you are one of the choir boys, you can get in touch here: info@umusic.com.