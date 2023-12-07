Dame Judi Dench says pet parrot once said Boris Johnson’s name ‘clear as day’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Judi Dench says pet parrot once said Boris Johnson’s name ‘clear as day’

By Press Association
Dame Judi Dench for Good Housekeeping (Good Housekeeping/David Gubert)
Dame Judi Dench for Good Housekeeping (Good Housekeeping/David Gubert)

Dame Judi Dench has said her pet parrot Sweetheart once spoke the name of former prime minister Boris Johnson “clear as day”.

The stage and film titan said the African grey “hardly ever speaks” but revealed that the bird said something “unusual” while she was sat in the garden one evening.

Speaking in Good Housekeeping’s January issue about what makes her laugh, the 88-year-old actress said: “My parrot, Sweetheart.

“She’s an African grey and she hardly ever speaks, but a little while ago, she said something quite unusual.

Good Housekeeping January 2024 issue
Dame Judi Dench on the cover of Good Housekeeping (Good Housekeeping/David Gubert)

“Three of us were sitting quietly in the garden, it was a beautiful evening and we were having a drink.

“Suddenly, clear as day, Sweetie said, ‘Boris Johnson’.”

In 2021 the actress told The Graham Norton Show that she had been given the “charming” bird at Christmas time.

In a recent interview with Louis Theroux for his BBC series, she told the documentarian that she “wouldn’t be without her for the world”.

The Oscar-winning actress also spoke to Good Housekeeping about her attitude to ageing and said: “I have no attitude to it; I don’t want to even think about it.

“A paramedic once said to me, ‘Do we have a carer? What’s our name?’ and I said, ‘I’ve just done eight weeks at the Garrick Theatre!’”

Discussing some of the ways she finds joy, she said: “By trying not to look ahead too much. If you start looking ahead, you miss the bits that are happening now.

Good Housekeeping January 2024 issue
Dame Judi Dench and Brendan O’Hea (Good Housekeeping/David Gubert)

“I find it very hard to talk about two or three days’ time; I think, ‘No, no, no, this bit is lovely.’

“That’s not to say you don’t prepare for things in the way that we have to, but I think it’s a pity if you waste the moment. Life is too short.”

In a new book called Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays The Rent, comprised of conversations she had with her friend, actor Brendan O’Hea, the actress speaks about some of the famous roles she has played, from Lady Macbeth and Titania to Ophelia and Cleopatra.

Discussing what it was like to work with fellow thespian O’Hea, Dame Judi said: “Because we’re old friends, it was just like having a very relaxed chat – or a long series of them.

“Brendan would come to my house, put his recorder on, and we’d talk about all these wonderful memories.”

The January 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale.