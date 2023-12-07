Anne Robinson ‘dating Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles’

Former Weakest Link star Anne Robinson and the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles are in a relationship, according to reports.

The TV star, 79, has been dating the retired cavalry officer, 83, for the last year, according to The Sun.

Robinson became known for delivering cutting remarks to contestants and her catchphrase “you are the weakest link, goodbye” when she presented the quiz show, which was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later.

Andrew Parker Bowles (PA)

When asked about the alleged relationship, a representative for Robinson said: “I can only quote my boss ‘It’s none of your business’”.

The TV presenter went on to host Channel 4 quiz show Countdown, becoming the first female to take the role, before stepping down in 2022 when she was replaced by broadcaster Colin Murray.

Robinson has one daughter, Emma, from her first marriage to the late Charles Wilson, which broke down in 1973.

She divorced her second husband, John Penrose, in 2007.

Andrew Parker-Bowles shares two children with his former wife Camilla (PA)

Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1973 and they had two children together, Tom and Laura, before divorcing in 1995.

The King, who was divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales in 1996, wed Camilla in April 2005 at the Guildhall in Windsor.

Parker Bowles and the Queen have remained friends, with the former army officer among the select guest list for the King’s coronation earlier this year.