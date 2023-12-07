Anne Robinson ‘dating Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne Robinson ‘dating Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles’

By Press Association
The Queen with Anne Robinson (PA)
The Queen with Anne Robinson (PA)

Former Weakest Link star Anne Robinson and the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles are in a relationship, according to reports.

The TV star, 79, has been dating the retired cavalry officer, 83, for the last year, according to The Sun.

Robinson became known for delivering cutting remarks to contestants and her catchphrase “you are the weakest link, goodbye” when she presented the quiz show, which was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later.

Royal Ascot 2021 – Day Three
Andrew Parker Bowles (PA)

When asked about the alleged relationship, a representative for Robinson said: “I can only quote my boss ‘It’s none of your business’”.

The TV presenter went on to host Channel 4 quiz show Countdown, becoming the first female to take the role, before stepping down in 2022 when she was replaced by broadcaster Colin Murray.

Robinson has one daughter, Emma, from her first marriage to the late Charles Wilson, which broke down in 1973.

She divorced her second husband, John Penrose, in 2007.

Andrew Parker-Bowles and Camilla – Smith’s Lawn, Windsor
Andrew Parker-Bowles shares two children with his former wife Camilla (PA)

Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1973 and they had two children together, Tom and Laura, before divorcing in 1995.

The King, who was divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales in 1996, wed Camilla in April 2005 at the Guildhall in Windsor.

Parker Bowles and the Queen have remained friends, with the former army officer among the select guest list for the King’s coronation earlier this year.