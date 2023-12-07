Benjamin Zephaniah remembered as ‘beautiful human being’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Benjamin Zephaniah remembered as ‘beautiful human being’

By Press Association
Benjamin Zephaniah has died at the age of 65 (Ian West/PA)
Benjamin Zephaniah has been remembered as a “beautiful human being” and “generational” poet following his death aged 65.

The dub poet, known for his works about refugees and healthy eating and who also appeared in hit BBC show Peaky Blinders as Jeremiah Jesus, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly before his death.

A slew of celebrities have paid tribute to the poet, actor and author including Cillian Murphy, known for portraying Tommy Shelby in the hit BBC series Zephaniah starred in.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the 47-year-old Irish actor said: “Benjamin was a truly gifted and beautiful human being – a generational poet, writer, musician and activist.

“A proud Brummie and a Peaky Blinder. I’m so saddened by this news. RIP.”

Also paying tribute was comedian, actor and Zephaniah’s friend Sir Lenny Henry.

The 65-year-old said on X, formerly Twitter: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Benjamin Zephaniah.

“His passion for poetry, his advocacy for education for all was tireless.”

Music artist Loyle Carner shared a photo of Zephaniah to his Instagram and said: “My hero. Promise to take your words forwards. Thank you for guiding the way.”

The Mercury prize nominated artist talked to the poet in 2017 in a video for The Independent and told him he discovered his work at school after he had been told he was dyslexic, recalling that he saw him on a poster that said he too was dyslexic.

Also among the tributes was musician and activist Billy Bragg, Premier League football club Aston Villa and DJ and presenter Trevor Nelson.

In an X post, Aston Villa paid tribute to the ambassador of the AVFC Foundation as a “legendary writer and poet”.

Nelson wrote on the same social media site: “Too young, too soon, he had a lot more to give. He was a unique talent R.I.P.”

Brunel University London, where Zephaniah was a professor of creative writing, said on X it is “greatly saddened” by his death.

It added: “Our thoughts are with his family and all who are close to him.”

Zephaniah’s family said the poet died “in the early hours of this morning 7th December 2023.”

The statement, posted to the poet’s Instagram, added: “Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago.