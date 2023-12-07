Councillor ‘very sorry’ after Jane Horrocks breaks wrist on icy road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Councillor ‘very sorry’ after Jane Horrocks breaks wrist on icy road

By Press Association
Jane Horrocks (Ian West/PA)
Jane Horrocks (Ian West/PA)

Actress Jane Horrocks has said she was riding her bike in Brighton when she hit a patch of black ice, causing her to fall off and break her wrist.

A councillor at the local authority said he was “very sorry” to hear that members of the public, which included the Absolutely Fabulous star, 59, were injured.

In an initial Wednesday post on X, formerly Twitter, Horrocks wrote: “Just fallen off my bike on black ice in Brighton. In A+E now. It’s crazy busy.

“I haven’t experienced A+E for a very long time and it’s an eye opener. Be careful cyclists out there.”

She said that injuries of a broken wrist and bruised ribs were “not too bad in the grand scheme of things”, in a follow-up post on Thursday.

Horrocks added: “So many people in A+E yesterday had fallen on black ice and there was quite a lot of anger towards @BrightonHoveCC for not gritting the roads.”

She also thanked fans for the “uplifting messages” and the “lovely couple” who helped her return home following the fall in other posts.

Brighton & Hove City Council’s Trevor Muten, lead councillor for transport, said in a statement: “We’re very sorry to hear that some people were injured slipping on ice on Tuesday night.

“Our gritters were in action across the city on Tuesday from late afternoon onwards.

“Unfortunately we cannot grit every single road in the city. We’re not aware of any councils in the country that do so.

“We grit around 156 miles of road around the city. We prioritise main A roads and most B roads, bus routes, links to schools and roads that lead to hospitals or are key for emergency

“We would always advise people to be very careful during icy periods, as even gritting cannot absolutely guarantee a road will be free of ice.

“Our gritting programme is routinely reviewed and we are keen to hear from local communities to inform planned gritting routes improvements.”