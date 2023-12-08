Endgame writer admits naming of race row royals included in earlier version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Endgame writer admits naming of race row royals included in earlier version

By Press Association
Scobie is thought to be good friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Scobie is thought to be good friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The writer of the royal family book Endgame has admitted he named two family members alleged to have voiced “concerns” about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son in an earlier version of the text.

Omid Scobie said “early and uncleared text” was provided to a Dutch publisher with plans that its translation of the text “would be updated to reflect the final version of the book”.

Dutch copies of Endgame were pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands on publication day last week after they were found to have identified two individuals said to have questioned the skin tone of Prince Archie before he was born.

Xander Uitgevers, the publisher of the Dutch version, said in a statement that a translation error had occurred.

In the versions of Endgame being sold in English-speaking countries, Scobie states: “Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

When the controversy surrounding the Dutch version of the book first emerged, Scobie had denied ever naming the royals alleged to have made the comments.

He told RTL Boulevard last week: “For me, I edited and wrote the English version; there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

Writing an opinion piece for the i, published online on Friday, Scobie said: “To be clear, the only publisher I worked directly with was the one covering the US and UK.

“I spent almost two months with independent British barristers and in-house legal counsel to ensure that every detail in the finished book was legally watertight.

“Unbeknownst to me at the time, early and uncleared text was provided to the Dutch publisher in order for them to start work on the translation, with the understanding that their translation would be updated to reflect the final version of the book I officially submitted.”

Scobie said publishers in other countries, including France and Italy, adopted the same practice and produced versions of the book that “perfectly replicated the completed work”.

The US-based British journalist added: “What I can be sure of is that I edited carefully, took independent legal advice, and the finished book that I submitted was not the version published in the Netherlands.”

Scobie is said to be close to Harry and Meghan and co-authored Finding Freedom, a biography of the Sussexes which chronicled the couple in glowing terms.

The royal couple first made the claim a royal had asked about their son’s skin colour when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

According to details in Endgame, the two names came to light in letters exchanged between Meghan and Charles in the aftermath of the Winfrey interview.

The book asserts that the future of the monarchy is “in a crisis” and it is in a “fight for survival”.