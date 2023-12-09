Maya Jama confirmed as host of Love Island: All-Stars in new teaser clip

Maya Jama will host Love Island: All-Stars when the show airs in January, it has been announced.

Jama, 29, presented the 2023 winter and summer series of Love Island and a new teaser clip, set to broadcast on Sunday, has confirmed the TV and radio presenter’s return.

In its new format, the ITV2 programme will see some familiar faces return to the show for a second chance at finding love in the villa.

The promotional trailer will be broadcast twice, once during An Audience With Kylie and also during the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final.

In the clip, Jama appears as a silhouette and is dressed in a couture gown as she walks onto set.

The teaser ends with a red curtain falling as the Love Island theme tune plays with cameras flashing as the new Love Island: All-Stars logo is revealed alongside the date January 2024.

The clip has already been released to the Love Island and ITV social channels ahead of the two live broadcasts.

The rumours are true! 💛 #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/6LCku4bdWD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) September 5, 2023

The ITV dating show was hosted by the late Caroline Flack before the role was filled by Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore in 2020 and then by Jama, who started hosting duties in early 2023.

The winners of Love Island’s 2023 summer series were Sammy Root and Jess Harding, who took home a £50,000 prize.

Love Island: All-Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024.