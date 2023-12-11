The Entertainer star Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Entertainer star Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

By Press Association
Shirley Anne Field has died aged 87 (Yui Mok/PA)
Actress Shirley Anne Field, who starred in The Entertainer and Alfie, has died aged 87.

The screen and stage star died “peacefully” on Sunday surrounded by her family and friends, her representatives confirmed to the PA news agency.

Field was first brought to prominence in the 1960s following her role as Tina Lapford in The Entertainer opposite the late Laurence Olivier.

She went on to have a career which spanned more than five decades including appearing in comedy Alfie alongside Sir Michael Caine and kitchen sink drama Saturday Night And Sunday Morning with the late Albert Finney.

Shirley Anne Field arriving for the UK premiere of The Kid at the Odeon in London’s West End in 2010 (Ian West/PA)

A statement shared by her representative from her family said: “It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday 10 December 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.

“Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen.”

Born in Forest Gate, Newham, on June 27 1936, Field first established herself as a model in the 1950s.

She later moved into the acting world, featuring in the 1956 comedy Loser Takes All and musical film It’s A Wonderful World.

Shirley Anne Field with actor Albert Finney (left) and author Alan Sillitoe (PA)

After her appearance alongside esteemed actor Olivier, her celebrity grew and she went on to star in a string of films, television series and stage productions.

Among the hit films were 1962’s The War Lover alongside the late Steve McQueen and Robert Wagner and 1985’s rom-com My Beautiful Laundrette with Sir Daniel Day-Lewis.

She also appeared in the sitcom Last Of The Summer Wine and the 1993 TV miniseries Lady Chatterley.

In more recent years, she starred in the 2014 short drama Beautiful Relics opposite Flora Spencer-Longhurst.

She married racing driver Charles Crichton-Stuart in 1967 and they had a daughter Nicola together before they later divorced. Crichton-Stuart died in 2001.