New song released by Big Zuu to give voice to Grenfell community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

New song released by Big Zuu to give voice to Grenfell community

By Press Association
Rapper Big Zuu (left) has joined forces with local music producer Toddla T to release a new track to give a voice to the Grenfell campaigners (Jeff Moore/Justice4Grenfell/PA)
Rapper Big Zuu (left) has joined forces with local music producer Toddla T to release a new track to give a voice to the Grenfell campaigners (Jeff Moore/Justice4Grenfell/PA)

Rapper Big Zuu has released a song in support of Grenfell campaigners.

The track was released on Spotify on Monday and is titled No Justice 4 Grenfell, No Peace.

It aims to voice how the Grenfell community feel they are “not being heard” by the “delayed” public inquiry report into the fire which killed 72 people in June 2017.

Campaigners gathered near the Wall of Truth at the Grenfell Tower to launch the new track on Sunday – which saw rapper Zuhair Hassan, known professionally as Big Zuu, join forces with Toddla T, a local music producer.

It was announced by the Grenfell Inquiry in November that its final report will not be published before April next year.

Big Zuu standing in the centre of the frame with Toddla T in the background
All proceeds for the new track will be given to Justice4Grenfell and the Hope Garden (Jeff Moore/Justice4Grenfell/PA)

Damel Carayol, whose two family members, Khadijah Saye and Mary Mendy, died in the fire said: “We are still waiting for justice; we are watching you and now you can hear us.”

Yvette Williams, group organiser for Justice4Grenfell, said: “(Six and a half) years on, with countless peaceful protests and a shamefully delayed public inquiry report, it is clear that being quiet doesn’t work.

“So maybe if we are loud, the Government will hear us.

“Maybe if we are loud they will listen and serve justice to the 72 plus who died needlessly in our community that night on June 14 2017.”

All proceeds from the song will be going to victim and survivor support group Justice4Grenfell and Grenfell memorial garden the Hope Garden.

Some of the lyrics of the track include: “Feels like we’ve been waiting for time but we will never forget and we’re here to remind.

Tower block fire in London
The remains of Grenfell Tower in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Families who went through sacrifice need a vice to make sure what they need is prioritised in their mind.

“Show them that we’ve never been afraid for a change from the west to the east.

“It don’t matter where you’re from we’re all the same.

“Take it to the streets, there’s power when we walk.

“No justice for Grenfell, no peace.”

– No Justice 4 Grenfell, No Peace is available on Spotify.