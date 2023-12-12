Business of streaming changed music industry ‘not for the better’ – Nile Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business of streaming changed music industry ‘not for the better’ – Nile Rodgers

By Press Association
Nile Rodgers said the music industry should be set up to ‘take care’ of those who provide entertainment as is done within the sports business (David Parry/PA)
Chic frontman Nile Rodgers has said music streaming as a process is “amazing” but the business that surrounds it has changed the industry “considerably – and not for the better”.

Rodgers, the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, appeared at the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday to discuss issues around remuneration for songwriters and composers.

Discussing the process of music streaming, he said: “Whenever people say streaming they think that is the one thing that we’re talking about, streaming is just the process by which the music is moved from one place to another… The business surrounding streaming is what is really is important.”

“What’s happened is the business that surrounds streaming has changed things considerably – and not for the better.”

Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service
Nile Rodgers said streaming as a process is ‘amazing’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

He added that he feels music streaming is “in fact amazing” and said he advocated for its introduction because it enabled artists to “deliver music all over the world”.

Asked how he feels the industry has changed in his 50 years in the business, Rodgers said: “In my experience, when we’re just talking about financial renumeration – that is the problem.

“If I have a business and all of a sudden my costs go down, and they go down exponentially, then what I pay out to people who support my business should go up because I have plenty of money to go around.”

The singer-songwriter said he feels this shift has been caused by the music business being first run by “music lovers” who “would do anything because they wanted to spread this wonderful art form to the world” but now it is run by people who “may be music likers but what they do love is the money that music generates.”

Reflecting on the process of music contracts, Rodgers said it is the “one business that after you pay off the mortgage, they still own the house”.

He explained in his case he paid off his first single advance of 35,000 dollars straight away as it became a million dollar record, but after paying off the advance he no longer owned the product.

Rodgers said he feels the music industry should be set up to “take care” of those who are providing the entertainment as is done within the sports business.

Music industry executive and artist manager Merck Mercuriadis also claimed that major sports such as the NFL and Premier League football “pay somewhere between 40% to 70% of the money that’s generated to the players”.