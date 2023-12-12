Clara Amfo to step down from hosting BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds next year

Clara Amfo will step down from hosting BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds show next year to work on new projects with the network.

Jack Saunders, who currently presents the station’s Future Artists and The Official Chart shows, will be taking over from April 15.

The show has previously been fronted by a host of renowned presenters such as Zane Lowe, Annie Mac and Steve Lamacq.

Amfo said: “I’m so proud of the work I’ve been able to do on every show, whether it’s been from the 8th floor, a city in the UK or a pop star’s house across the pond.

Jack Saunders will take over as host of Future Sounds next year (Ian West/PA)

“I’m grateful to have had the ears of the listeners who have consistently shown up for me.

“I’m enamoured by everyone I’ve had the privilege of working alongside for each and every broadcast.

“I’m energised and excited for my next chapter as part of the network and beyond.”

During her time helming the show since 2021, she has helped elevate new artists through her “hottest record” feature.

Amfo previously hosted Radio 1’s Live Lounge, The Official Chart on Radio 1, and her 1Xtra programme.

Following the success of her interviews with artists including Doja Cat, Pink Pantheress, Raye, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney, she will now focus on artist specials for the network over the coming year and will launch a new BBC Sounds music show in 2024.

On taking over the show, which will air from 6pm on Monday to Thursday, Saunders said: “All I’ve ever wanted to do is host this show on Radio 1 and all my dreams have become a reality.

“I can’t wait to champion new music and be the voice for a new generation of artists.”

During his time with Radio 1 he has helped lead coverage of a number of major UK festivals such as Glastonbury, Download Festival, Reading & Leeds and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Sian Eleri (Ian West/PA)

Following Saunders’ move away from Future Artists, Welsh radio DJ Sian Eleri will host a new show focused on launching artists and bands from across all genres.

Eleri said she was “overjoyed” to take over the show, which will begin in April 2024 and will air on Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm.

She added: “Covering the show has always been a delight, and I’m excited to build on what is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding parts of the job – finding and championing the best new artists in the world for listeners to enjoy, at such a prestigious time slot for the station. I can’t wait.”

Alyx Holcombe will take over the hosting duties on Radio 1’s Indie Show, which will air from 9pm to 11pm every Sunday starting from January 7.

Meanwhile, Scottish presenter Arielle Free will host a new dance show on Thursday nights starting in April 2024.

Head of BBC Radio 1 Aled Haydn-Jones said: “Jack was born to host this show – I am so excited to hear what he delivers for Radio 1’s music-loving audience.

“I am delighted that Sian, Alyx and Arielle also gain new shows – they join a great line-up of specialist presenters on Radio 1 who will put a strong spotlight on new UK music artists, bands and DJs.

“I’d like to thank Clara for everything she has done for Future Sounds and I’m delighted that she will be staying with Radio 1 and BBC Music to continue to bring some amazing artist highlights over the next year and beyond.”