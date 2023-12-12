Vicky McClure dedicates MBE to ‘breaking barriers’ with dementia charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicky McClure dedicates MBE to ‘breaking barriers’ with dementia charity

By Press Association
Vicky McClure spoke with the King about her acting career (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Vicky McClure spoke with the King about her acting career (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Actress Vicky McClure has dedicated being made an MBE to “breaking barriers” with her charity work around dementia.

The Line of Duty star, 40, was recognised by the King at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for her services to drama and charity.

She founded the Our Dementia Choir in 2019 after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and found comfort in music.

Initially conceived as a show on BBC One, McClure then set up the choir as a registered charity which helps to support people living with dementia through the power of music.

The King with actress Vicky McClure
Actress Vicky McClure is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on Tuesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The group even performed at McClure’s wedding to Jonathan Owen earlier this year.

Speaking after her investiture, McClure told the PA news agency: “We played at the O2 this year, we played at the Cavern Club, here, there and everywhere – they are a very, very busy choir of people that are living with dementia.

“We are breaking boundaries now and it is making a lot of noise and helping people realise that they shouldn’t feel so scared, because they are looking at these people and they are living well and thriving, not just sat in a chair doing nothing.

“People still have lives and still have things they want to achieve, and that’s what the choir are all about.”

She added: “(Dementia) is the UK’s biggest killer, it runs in my family on both sides and it’s something that’s very close to my heart.”

Tony Christie, centre, and Vicky McClure, centre left in white shirt, singing with the Our Dementia Choir and commuters at St Pancras railway station in London in July
Tony Christie, centre, and Vicky McClure, centre left in white shirt, singing with the Our Dementia Choir and commuters at St Pancras railway station in London in July (Sam Lane Photography/PA)

McClure said the charity has “loads of plans” for next year and the choir’s success has inspired others to create their own versions.

She described the experience of being made an MBE “surreal” and having “a sketchy night’s sleep” before the ceremony, but said the King asked what acting role she is working on in a “really nice, pleasant chat”.

McClure will return to prime-time TV in the second series of the ITV thriller Trigger Point, due to air next month.

Asked what fans can expect from her character Lana Washington in the new series, McClure said: “More of Lana running around (and) dealing with all kinds of chaos! It’s another nail-biter, an edge-of-your-seat, explosive drama. That’s really all I can say.

“We had a really good time making it, we’ve got some brilliant new cast members (and) lots of the original team.”